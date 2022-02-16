Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Biden's ocean wind target comes into view

Ben Geman
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Expand chart
Data: S&P Global Market Intelligence; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

There's already enough offshore wind power in the U.S. development pipeline to exceed the White House target of 30 gigawatts of capacity by 2030, per S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Why it matters: Marine wind power, a largely untapped resource in the U.S., is among the tools that can help decarbonize the country's electricity.

The big picture: Big players like Ørsted, BP, Shell and others are developing projects off New York, Massachusetts and other states, with a total of 30.7 GW in the pipeline, per S&P. (A gigawatt is 1,000 megawatts.)

  • The Biden administration has greenlit two Atlantic Coast projects, and plans more leasing and approvals, as well as making Gulf Coast and Pacific Ocean regions available.

Yes, but: S&P sees a "time crunch" on the 2030 goal. It projects over 4.7 GW of capacity installed by 2025 if schedules are met, and 16.2 GW completed in 2025-2030. But projects totaling over 8 GW "have not disclosed in-service dates."

Matt Phillips
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

January retail sales trounce expectations

Expand chart
Data: FactSet; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

A new report on January retail sales showed consumer spending was much better than expected early this year.

Driving the news: Last month's retail sales trounced expectations, rising 3.8%. (Economists expected a 1.8% bump in January.) They dropped 2.5% in December.

Jacob Knutson
1 hour ago - Technology

Google to phase out cross-app ad tracking on Android devices

An Android statue on Google's campus in Mountain View, Calif. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Google announced Wednesday it will phase out cross-app ad trackers on Android smartphones, a move aimed at increasing data privacy for consumers using its operating system.

Why it matters: It's a major upheaval to how advertising and data collection will work on Android devices and comes after Apple last year placed new restrictions on apps that track behavior to tailor ads to users.

Jacob Knutson
3 hours ago - World

NATO sees no signs of Russia's troop withdrawal near Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaking in Brussels on Feb. 16. Photo: Valeria Mongelli/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NATO has not seen signs of Russian troops pulling back near Ukraine, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday, after Moscow had announced it was returning some troops and weapons to their permanent bases.

Why it matters: Stoltenberg said that Russia is instead continuing its military buildup near Ukraine's border, echoing similar skepticism conveyed by President Biden on Tuesday.

