IEA says Biden's early oil moves have limited near-term impact

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios 

The effects of President Biden's restrictions on oil-and-gas leasing and permitting on federal lands and waters will be limited in the near term, the International Energy Agency said Thursday.

Driving the news: IEA's monthly oil market report says it doesn't see a "material impact on U.S. production in the short term."

  • "Operators onshore and offshore have built up a large inventory of leases on federal acreage (partly in anticipation of the change) as well as inventories of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) that will allow them to sustain current rates of activity for several years," it notes.

Why it matters: The leasing freeze and temporary permitting restrictions have been among the highest-profile energy moves of the new administration.

  • They're drawing heavy pushback from the industry, Republicans and some oil-state Democrats.
  • About a quarter of U.S. oil production comes from federal lands and waters.

Yes, but: The policies are causing significant concern in New Mexico, where lots of the state's production is centered on federal lands.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Feb 10, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Coal is set for a miniature pandemic rebound

Data: U.S. Energy Information Administration; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. coal production is still slated for a bounce-back from the pandemic lows, but it may be smaller than federal analysts previously thought.

Driving the news: The latest Energy Information Administration estimates show U.S. production rising 9% this year, down from their prior guess of 12%.

Axios
10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden rescinds national emergency proclamation Trump used to fund border wall

Border wall construction in New Mexico. Photo: Jordyn Rozensky and Justin Hamel for The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Biden informed Congress on Thursday that he has terminated the national emergency over the U.S.-Mexico border that former President Trump first declared in Feb. 2019.

Why it matters: Trump used the national emergency proclamation to divert billions of dollars in Pentagon funds toward building a border wall, after it became clear that Congress was opposed to additional funding. The declaration prompted dozens of lawsuits and attempts by Congress to block Trump from fulfilling one his top 2016 campaign promises.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Impeachment managers to focus on Trump's role on day of Capitol attack

Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

House impeachment managers will wrap up their case against Donald Trump on Thursday by driving home the evidence they believe shows the former president committed the impeachable offense of "incitement of insurrection."

What we're hearing: Democrats plan to home in on the role the former president played in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the harm that resulted from the siege, the president's "lack of remorse" and the legal issues that now lay before a divided Senate.

