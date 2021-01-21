The starting place for Biden's electric vehicle charging push

President Biden hopes to oversee a huge build-out of electric vehicle charging infrastructure to help boost EV deployment and create jobs, and recently released data shows there's plenty of room to grow.

Driving the news: The chart above is adapted from this Energy Department note on public charging stations per 100,000 residents of different states.

California, the biggest EV market by far, is the only state that ranks in the top 10 in both population (#1) and chargers per capita (#3).

Several other states atop the list of chargers per capita are pretty small population-wise.

Vermont is way out front, then D.C. (not truly a state, I know), then California, then Hawaii and Colorado.

Utah, Rhode Island, Washington, Oregon and Massachusetts round out the top 10.

Why it matters: Greater charging availability is one factor — but hardly the only one — that would help widen consumer adoption of cars with a plug.

Biden's energy platform calls for the construction of 500,000 new public charging stations by the end of 2030.

What we're watching: What kind of funding and programs around EV charging he'll seek in the economic recovery package he'll look to steer through Congress after more immediate COVID-19 relief measures.