The Democratic fight to shape Biden's climate policy

Left-wing climate activists don't want Joe Biden getting advice from people with credentials they don't like — and they're increasingly going public with their campaign.

Why it matters: Nobody is confusing Biden with President Trump, and his climate platform goes much further than anything contemplated in the Obama years.

Wider battles — in public and behind the scenes — loom within Democratic and progressive circles over staffing and nomination decisions.

Already, per Bloomberg, some activists are pressing Biden to "distance himself from former Obama administration advisers they view as either too moderate or too cozy with the fossil-fuel industry."

What's new: Later Tuesday, groups including Stop the Money Pipeline, 350.org and Climate Finance Action plan to stage demonstrations at offices of investment behemoth BlackRock in four cities.

They don't want Biden to bring BlackRock execs into his administration if he wins, citing the company's investments in fossil fuels despite its sustainability initiative launched this year.

The demonstrations will be in New York, Los Angeles, Boston and San Francisco.

What's next: Look for these debates to intensify if Biden actually wins, which is the priority for the environmental movement, especially the biggest and most influential groups.

The Sierra Club endorsed Biden yesterday, an expected move but one that signals a flurry of activity to come as the race intensifies this fall.

"Along with its endorsement, the Sierra Club has launched the biggest grassroots political operation in the organization’s 128-year history," the group said.

Where it stands: Biden's network of aides and informal advisers is pretty broad.

It spans former Obama-era hands but also outside activists, and he's conferred with officials like Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, whose call for a 100% clean power mandate by 2035 was recently added to Biden's platform.

Quick take: "Personnel is policy," as Sen. Elizabeth Warren likes to say.