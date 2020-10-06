Biden launches climate change ad in Michigan

Joe Biden's campaign will begin airing a TV ad in Michigan markets today about climate-related harm and risks to farmers.

Driving the news: The ad running in the Traverse City–Cadillac media market shows a family of fruit farmers discussing the topic.

"We’re really proud to be cherry farmers. If we are unable to do that based on the climate, it would really strip away what is so unique about this area," Mike King, a farmer featured in the ad, says.

Why it matters: It's Biden's first climate-themed general election ad and it's airing in a big swing state that President Trump narrowly won in 2016.

Where it stands: Per the campaign, the King family is trying to adapt as their cherry harvests have "been decimated by extreme weather in recent years."

What we don't know: The cost of the buy, though it's part of the campaign's $280 million TV and digital ad campaign targeting 15 states.