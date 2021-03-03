Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
The Biden administration's team of climate experts is getting bigger still.
Why it matters: President Biden is vowing a whole-of-government approach that weaves climate deeply into White House decision-making and the work of many agencies.
New hires
Jane Flegal has joined the White House Council on Environmental Quality as senior director for industrial emissions.
- She comes from a climate role at the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and other affiliations include an adjunct role at Arizona State University, per LinkedIn.
Noah Kaufman is now a senior economist at the White House Council of Economic Advisers.
- He's on leave from Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy.
- Kaufman's a carbon pricing expert and has studied how those systems can work alongside other policies.
Catherine Wolfram is now the Treasury Department's deputy assistant secretary for climate and energy economics.
- The UC-Berkeley economics professor's research has spanned topics like electricity in Kenya, Ghana and India, and U.S. energy efficiency, Treasury said.
Jigar Shah, a veteran of the clean energy finance and development sector, is the new head of the Energy Department’s loan programs office.