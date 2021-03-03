The Biden administration's team of climate experts is getting bigger still.

Why it matters: President Biden is vowing a whole-of-government approach that weaves climate deeply into White House decision-making and the work of many agencies.

New hires

Jane Flegal has joined the White House Council on Environmental Quality as senior director for industrial emissions.

She comes from a climate role at the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and other affiliations include an adjunct role at Arizona State University, per LinkedIn.

Noah Kaufman is now a senior economist at the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

He's on leave from Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy.

Kaufman's a carbon pricing expert and has studied how those systems can work alongside other policies.

Catherine Wolfram is now the Treasury Department's deputy assistant secretary for climate and energy economics.

The UC-Berkeley economics professor's research has spanned topics like electricity in Kenya, Ghana and India, and U.S. energy efficiency, Treasury said.

Jigar Shah, a veteran of the clean energy finance and development sector, is the new head of the Energy Department’s loan programs office.