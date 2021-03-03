Sign up for our daily briefing

A look at Biden's expanding climate team

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Biden administration's team of climate experts is getting bigger still.

Why it matters: President Biden is vowing a whole-of-government approach that weaves climate deeply into White House decision-making and the work of many agencies.

New hires

Jane Flegal has joined the White House Council on Environmental Quality as senior director for industrial emissions.

  • She comes from a climate role at the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and other affiliations include an adjunct role at Arizona State University, per LinkedIn.

Noah Kaufman is now a senior economist at the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

  • He's on leave from Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy.
  • Kaufman's a carbon pricing expert and has studied how those systems can work alongside other policies.

Catherine Wolfram is now the Treasury Department's deputy assistant secretary for climate and energy economics.

  • The UC-Berkeley economics professor's research has spanned topics like electricity in Kenya, Ghana and India, and U.S. energy efficiency, Treasury said.

Jigar Shah, a veteran of the clean energy finance and development sector, is the new head of the Energy Department’s loan programs office.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Mar 2, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Global carbon emissions rebound to pre-COVID levels

Newly released data show that global CO2 emissions had returned to pre-pandemic levels by the end of last year and surpassed them in some major economies.

Why it matters: The International Energy Agency warned that clean energy efforts are falling short.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Mar 2, 2021 - Energy & Environment

Sen. Joe Manchin to propose $8 billion in clean energy tax credits

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Senior Democratic lawmakers in both chambers are unveiling climate and clean energy proposals this week.

Driving the news: Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va), who chairs the energy committee, is proposing $8 billion in new tax credits to spur domestic manufacturing of climate-friendly technologies.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsBen Geman
Mar 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Wall Street titan joins Kerry's climate shop

Mark Gallogly (second from left). Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Mark Gallogly, a Wall Street veteran and big-dollar Democratic donor, is joining John Kerry’s international climate team, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.

Why it matters: Hiring someone with Gallogly’s experience is an indication Kerry plans to leverage markets and investing strategies to address climate change. Gallogly is the highest-profile New York investor to sign on to the Biden administration.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow