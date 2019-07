The intrigue: The resolution, like the Green New Deal, steers clear of policy specifics — something in short supply from Sanders thus far during his presidential run.

The Sanders campaign, unlike several key rivals, hasn't yet released a detailed platform.

And he hasn't yet unveiled the detailed climate legislation that his Senate office has been working on (though he's authored numerous bills in years past).

The big picture: The resolution offers a series of statements on the state of global warming — noting for instance that the last 4 years are the 4 hottest on record — and science on existing and anticipated harms.

It says global warming "demands a national, social, industrial, and economic mobilization of the resources and labor of the United States at a massive-scale to halt, reverse, mitigate, and prepare for the consequences of the climate emergency and to restore the climate for future generations."

It also says the economic, social and health benefits of said mobilization "far outweigh the costs of inaction."

What's next: Sanders, AOC and Rep. Earl Blumenauer, an Oregon Democratic and co-sponsor of the resolution, are holding a press call about it at midday.

Read the resolution:

Go deeper: AOC calls for $10 trillion to address climate crisis