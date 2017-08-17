 Steve Bannon thought he wasn't giving an interview - Axios
Steve Bannon thought he wasn't giving an interview

Andrew Harnik / AP

Steve Bannon's White House colleagues can't believe what they're reading tonight — and here's the twist: neither can Bannon.

  • The White House chief strategist has told associates he never intended to do an "interview" with an editor at the American Prospect, a left-wing publication.
  • Bannon has told associates that he admired the author's stance on China, and so called the journalist, Robert Kuttner, on Tuesday, to discuss his piece. Apparently Bannon never thought that the journalist might take his (very newsworthy) comments and turn them into a story. It's Anthony Scaramucci all over again (minus the curse words.)
  • The result is not good for Bannon, who is already under pressure, with colleagues lined up against him and a president who agrees with him ideologically but tells associates he thinks Bannon is a leaker.
Here's what one of Bannon's colleagues — somebody who's not an enemy of his — told me after reading the piece: "Since Steve apparently enjoys casually undermining U.S. national security, I'll put this in terms he'll understand: This is DEFCON 1-level bad."

Here are some things that Bannon's colleagues tell me bother them about the interview — an article that appears to be so well-read that it's crashing the American Prospect's servers:

  • The liberal journalist Bannon called — Robert Kuttner — is no friend of Trump's. As Kuttner writes, "I'd just published a column on how China was profiting from the U.S.-North Korea nuclear brinkmanship, and it included some choice words about Bannon's boss. 'In Kim, Trump has met his match,' I wrote. 'The risk of two arrogant fools blundering into a nuclear exchange is more serious than at any time since October 1962.'"
  • Bannon undercut the president's stance on North Korea: "Contrary to Trump's threat of fire and fury, Bannon said: 'There's no military solution [to North Korea's nuclear threats], forget it. Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that ten million people in Seoul don't die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don't know what you're talking about, there's no military solution here, they got us."
  • He openly talked about his internal fights with colleagues: "That's a fight I fight every day here," he said. "We're still fighting. There's Treasury and [National Economic Council chair] Gary Cohn and Goldman Sachs lobbying."
  • He talked about changing personnel in a way that made him sound like the president: "I'm changing out people at East Asian Defense; I'm getting hawks in. I'm getting Susan Thornton [acting head of East Asian and Pacific Affairs] out at State."

On big question: As one of Bannon's colleagues — again, somebody who is generally sympathetic to him — asked me after reading the piece: "What will Kelly do when he sees this?"

Bottom line: The piece gives Bannon's enemies ammunition at a time he's extraordinarily vulnerable. They've been saying he's a leaker, a self-promoter, "President Bannon," etc. This interview plays right into their hands.

Trump's 7 months of self-destruction

Evan Vucci / AP

President Trump, with at least two years of full Republican control of government at the national and state levels, has systematically damaged or destroyed his relationship with — well, almost every group or individual essential to success.

This has left him on an island inhabited by a shrinking band of true-believer voters, who can help win an election, but can do nothing to help him exploit the power he's wasting:

  • Yesterday's mass exodus of CEOs from his outside business councils was an unusually abrupt sign of the 210 days of rot and erosion in his support.
  • A vivid demonstration of the sudden abandonment of Trump, via CNN's Brian Stelter: Shep Smith said he couldn't get a single Republican to go on Fox News to defend Trump. On MSNBC, Chuck Todd said he "invited every single Republican senator on this program tonight, all 52," plus a dozen House GOPers. None would do it. On CNN, Kate Bolduan said bookers called 55 Republicans, and only one said yes.
  • Why it matters: Trump's undisciplined and incendiary style has left the most powerful man in the world with few friends — not onein the United States Senate, for instance.

Trump started with a pretty clean slate but has methodically alienated:

  • The public: Gallup has his approval at 34%, down from 46% just after the inauguration.
  • Republican congressional leaders — Senate Majority Mitch McConnell in particular.
  • Every Democrat who could help him do a deal.
  • The media.
  • CEOs.
  • World leaders.
  • Europe.
  • Muslims.
  • Hispanics.
  • African Americans.
  • Military leaders.
  • The intelligence community.
  • His own staff.

And who's happy?

  • Steve Bannon.
  • Saudi Arabia.
  • Breitbart.
  • David Duke.

Be smart: The presidency is a lonely job. But Trump is unusually isolated because he thinks he needs no one besides himself. As one of his most ardent defenders told me: "He's just not as good as he thinks he is. And no one can tell him."

Bannon's 7 months of self-destruction

Lazaro Gamio / Axios

In chief strategist Steve Bannon, to steal the words from the song in "Hamilton" fittingly called "Burn," Trump has married an Icarus, who has flown too close to the sun.
  • Bannon saw Trump's now-infamous press conference not as the lowest point in his presidency, but as a "defining moment," where Trump decided to fully abandon the "globalists" and side with "his people."
  • Per a source: "Steve was proud of how [Trump] stood up to the braying mob of reporters."

Then last night, the liberal American Prospect posted an interview with Bannon that he clearly didn't think was an interview:

  • Bannon ... admired the author's stance on China, and so called the journalist, Robert Kuttner, ... to discuss his piece. Apparently Bannon never thought that the journalist might take his (very newsworthy) comments and turn them into a story. It's Anthony Scaramucci all over again (minus the curse words.)
  • AP: Bannon told Kuttner that "there's no military solution to the threat posed by North Korea, ... despite the president's recent pledge to answer further aggression with 'fire and fury.'"
  • Bottom line: The piece gives Bannon's enemies ammunition at a time he's extraordinarily vulnerable. They've been saying he's a leaker, a self-promoter, 'President Bannon,' etc. This interview plays right into their hands.

Be smart: Bannon's power grabs, back-biting, and grandiose America First fantasizing have left him, along with Trump, similarly isolated on a similar island — though much more content and authentically pleased with his lot.

Oops, dad did it again!

Evan Vucci / AP

A clear pattern has emerged when President Trump does something highly controversial or deeply offensive to large chunks of America. Within 24 hours, a story is leaked about how Ivanka and Jared are disappointed or tried to stop it.

Why it matters: Jared and Ivanka provided some hope for some on the left who hoped the duo would have power to dissuade President Trump from some of his most extreme promises. But the truth is, they only have so much influence. And their shock and dismay always get conveniently leaked to the media to distance them from Trump's most controversial acts. Roll the tape:
Charlottesville: While on vacation, Ivanka and Jared tried and failed to temper Trump's final response to the Charlottesville rally, according to the New York Times.

Paris Agreement: After organizing weeks of meetings with climate and energy leaders and pushing for her father to keep the U.S. in the Paris Accord, President Trump left the agreement anyway.

Transgender military ban: Ivanka and Jared were "shocked" by the President's tweets a couple of weeks ago banning transgender individuals from serving in the military, according to the Daily Beast. The couple had previously managed to stop a draft of an executive order overturning policies protecting LGBTQ rights in the workplace.

Mexico meeting: In February, after Jared Kushner successfully arranged a meeting between Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Trump tweeted, "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting." Sources told Vanity Fair that Kushner was "f***ing furious."

Muslim ban: Soon after being elected, President Trump signed an executive order banning travelers from 7 majority-Muslim countries — while Jared and Ivanka were away from work and technology, observing Shabat. Sources told Vanity Fair that Ivanka felt terrible about posting a photo of herself and Jared and sporting fancy evening wear during the wide-spread travel ban protests that weekend. While Ivanka never decried the ban, she has expressed sympathy for Syrian refugees, calling the issue a "global humanitarian crisis" needing to be resolved.

Apologizing: Even before he was elected, Ivanka begged her father to make a "full-throated" apology in the wake of the Access Hollywood tapes scandal, but her father did not want to listen, according to NYT.

Trump attacks 2 GOP senators in early-morning tweets

Trump called out two GOP senators this morning on Twitter — first Lindsey Graham for being "Publicity seeking," then Jeff Flake for being "WEAK."

China unloads on Bannon: "there's no winner in a trade war"

Andrew Harnik / AP

A day after Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon told left-wing publication The American Prospect that we are in an "economic war" with China "and they're crushing us," China's foreign ministry spokeswoman told the press Thursday that "there is no winner in a trade war."

Hua Chunying added: Beijing hopes "the relevant people can refrain from dealing with a problem in the 21st century with a zero-sum mentality from the 19th or the 20th century."

Why it matters: The whiplash on this interview is likely just starting and could have geopolitical consequences — Bannon also mentioned he doesn't think there's a military solution for North Korea, in addition to making it sound like he was in control of staffing at the Pentagon and State Department. Both of these claims enhance the touchiness of his comments, which were already likely to mount even more pressure than already exists for Trump to fire Bannon.

Hate speech tests tech's core principles

AP File Photo

Several major tech firms are reevaluating their core value of openness as they clamp down on white supremacist rhetoric on their platforms. After protests turned violent in Charlottesville, companies are taking a harder line against hateful content than they have in the past.

Why it matters: The tech industry's vision has been to create open, neutral platforms that allow all viewpoints. Every time it filters content or restricts users' access, it has to balance that goal with concerns about hate speech that could lead to violence. This week's events have caused many companies to recalibrate that balance. Many are still grappling with where to draw the line between free speech and dangerous extremism.

Not all companies took action right away. The growing outcry over the Charlottesville violence led to several major platforms taking a stand in the days following. Some on the left argue that Facebook, for example, didn't act quickly enough.

Timeline:

  • Sunday: GoDaddy dropped white supremacist site The Daily Stormer from its domain registration system.
  • Monday: The Daily Stormer registered its domain with Google, which quickly severed the relationship. Recode reported that Facebook had removed a white nationalist group on the site.
  • Tuesday: PayPal said it would "as we consistently have in the past – limit or end customer relationships and prohibit the use of our services by those that meet the thresholds of violating" its acceptable use policy. It has reportedly stopped working with some white nationalist websites.
  • Wednesday: Facebook announced the removal of a white nationalist's account five days after the attacks. Cloudflare ended its relationship with The Daily Stormer while Twitter appeared to suspend its accounts. Spotify removed music by white supremacist bands. Apple Pay stopped letting certain white supremacist sites sell items using its product. Squarespace removed some sites from its service in "light of recent events."

The dilemma: Where do companies draw the line? Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince was candid about this in an internal email published by Gizmodo on Wednesday evening:

"It's important that what we did today not set a precedent. The right answer is for us to be consistently content neutral. But we need to have a conversation about who and how the content online is controlled. We couldn't have that conversation while the Daily Stormer site was using us. Now, hopefully, we can."

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Mark Zuckerberg, too, made clear the company has to be careful in how it deals with hate speech: "Debate is part of a healthy society," he said. "But when someone tries to silence others or attacks them based on who they are or what they believe, that hurts us all and is unacceptable."

Our thought bubble: Tech companies have always been wary of getting too involved in the process of vetting the content they host. The events since Sunday show the limits of that thinking as their platforms become more pervasive.

What's next for Democrats on health care

(J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

Democrats have big decisions ahead of them now that the GOP's health care effort has failed. In the short term, it should be easy for them to unite around an Affordable Care Act stabilization package, like the one Sens. Lamar Alexander and Patty Murray will try to negotiate next month.

But the party has yet to answer the question of what comes next. Some strategists expect Democrats will consolidate around some form of single payer by 2020, though others won't concede that as a given. The problem: most people don't think a single payer system has a shot at becoming law anytime soon, and playing to the party's base may ignore real concerns about affordability.

Why this matters: Democrats have a unique opportunity to emerge as the adults in the room after the GOP's repeal and replace debacle. But they could squander it if they blindly defend the ACA without addressing its shortcomings, or if they jump into political arguments over single payer. Voters have been clear about what they want, and so far neither party has offered a real solution.

Short term: It's pretty clear that if a health care bill materializes next month, it's going to be aimed exclusively at stabilizing ACA exchanges. That's likely to mean funding insurer cost-sharing subsidies, extending reinsurance and adding whatever flexibility measures Republicans can negotiate into the deal.

  • It's hard to see Democrats bucking the deal too much when its primary goal is to prop up their own law, and the policies being discussed are accepted by the health care industry as the best way to do so.
  • "I would assume if Sen. Alexander and Sen. Murray work out a deal, most if not every Democrat would agree to it," said Jim Manley, a former aide to Harry Reid. "I think most Democrats see the need for a two-prong strategy here to deal with the immediate issues while leaving the larger debate for the future."

About that larger debate: It's just starting to heat up, and the trendy topic du jour is definitely single payer. "I'd be surprised if it wasn't in the next platform," Manley said, saying the party is done with minor modifications of the health care system and ready for a more comprehensive program than the ACA.

  • But that is just a vague concept, still with little definition. There's a lot of ways to write a single payer plan.
  • It's also surely not the favored policy of conservative and moderate Democrats, who have offered milder policy ideas lately. There's a reason the ACA is built on private insurance: As recently as eight years ago, nothing more liberal than that could get the votes to pass.
  • The legislation currently put forward by Democrats includes a broad range of ideas: simple stabilization fixes by Democrats like Sens. Claire McCaskill and Tim Kaine, a Medicare buy-in for people 55 and older, and Rep. John Conyer's Medicare-for-all bill.
  • The fact that there are varied plans on the table is a good thing and shows Democrats are serious, Jesse Ferguson, a Democratic strategist working on health care, told me. "It dispels the cynicism that voters gained watching Republicans oppose but never propose, because Democrats are making clear that we have a variety of substantive ideas for how to continue expanding coverage and lowering costs."

A warning: While the GOP's repeal efforts proved how popular the ACA's consumer protections are, there's no doubt about whether voters are feeling the pain of high out-of-pocket and prescription drug costs. They are, and not just in the individual market. If Democrats don't directly acknowledge and address affordability issues, it's to their own peril.

I spoke about this at length with Chris Jennings, a Democratic health care consultant who advised Hillary Clinton last year (who made affordability one of her major health care themes). He offered some frank advice to his party.

  • "I know everyone wants to focus on, do you shift quickly to single payer or don't, but what I think we need to do as a party is recognize the issue that really drives the health care debate isn't particular system structures, but outcomes of affordability and access," he said.
  • "We are making a huge mistake if we don't say that there's more to be done or we suggest the Affordable Care Act is the end all be all, that it's addressed the public's concerns on health care. It certainly has not. I think the base of our party is right to assert that," he continued.
  • Zinger: "There's not much of a cost-containment caucus in Washington, but across the country, there is…Someone is going to ride that wave, both into the White House and into the Congress."
Why venture capitalists are tapping into the cryptocurrency boom

Rebecca Zisser / Axios

Top-tier venture capital firms are quietly taking advantage of the recent explosion in new cryptocurrencies, with many backing so-called "crypto hedge funds" that trade and invest in cryptocurrencies, usually at their earliest stages. Others are experimenting alone.

Why it matters: More than $1.5 billion has been raised through initial coin offerings — or ICOs — so far this year. In many cases they can serve as an alternative funding mechanism to traditional venture capital, so backing crypto hedge funds can help VCs maintain a piece of the action.

In the spring, for example, venture firms including Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and Union Square Ventures reportedly invested in a crypto hedge fund called MetaStable. Another crypto hedge fund called Polychain has raised from some of the same shops, while other VC firms like CrunchFund are directly participating in cryptocurrency token sales.

Explainer: ICOs are a form of crowdfunding through which a cryptocurrency project sells part of its pool of tokens (future cryptocurrencies) to early backers.

  • Usually, these tokens are sold for Bitcoin or another digital currency, and the fundraising often happens before the project begins —as a way to fund its development.
  • Similar to company stock, investors hope that the value of these future cryptocurrencies will increase once they start trading publicly.
  • Many ICOs involve a "pre-sale" during which a subset of the tokens are sold to a select group of investors (often professional investors) before the official ICO takes place, usually at a slightly higher price.

The funds: Cryptocurrency hedge funds are cropping up quickly—there are already dozens of them, according to a recent Hedge Fund Alert report. Axios primarily spoke to people involved with three of them: MetaStable, Polychain Capital, and one managed by Pantera Capital. While their investment strategies vary, all focus on purchasing cryptocurrencies and tokens.

Why VCs are interested:

  • Familiarity: It's cliché, but a lot of VC interest in these early-stage tech projects is because it's similar to investing in startups. "They're all about envisioning the future and predicting the future," MetaStable co-founder Josh Seims told Axios of venture capitalists. "And the story of crypto is very synergistic with the future." One VC at a well-known Silicon Valley firm said projects fundraising though token sales are similar to startups because they have small teams, usually with just a white paper detailing the tech they want to build. He also compared backing these hedge funds with putting money into Y Combinator, which gives VCs a bit of exposure to the accelerator's portfolio companies.
  • Vetting: Similarly to startups, there's an emphasis on picking viable projects with qualified teams, though multiple experts emphasized to Axios that technical abilities are much more important than in the case of a startup building a photo-sharing app. Pantera Capital partner Paul Veradittakit added: "If they're raising Series C or Series D level capital, I'm really gonna have to be comfortable with those teams not only to build the tech but also be good stewards with that money." As for selecting hedge funds to back, it comes down to manager expertise and networks in the nascent community, giving them the ability to spot the best projects and teams early.
  • Education: Tokens and cryptocurrencies are a new asset class and many investors want to explore it, especially after "the meteoric rise of Bitcoin and Ethereum," according to Seims. It may also yield better returns than investing venture capital into a company building tools for cryptocurrencies. "Investing in the companies has risks," he says. "Even Coinbase, if you participated in the Series A back then, you would do about as well as well as if you bought Bitcoin back then."

Where the money comes from: It depends. As Seims points out, many VC funds don't have charters that allow them to invest in these new assets. Early on, VCs were investing their personal money into MetaStable, for example. Pantera Capital's ICO-focused fund is separate from its VC fund, though both have similar kinds of limited partners. As for Sequoia Capital, a source says that it doesn't have a separate pool for crypto hedge fund investments.

What's next? There are still a lot of unanswered questions when it comes to regulations, although the SEC recently warned that some token sales could be subject to securities laws. And of course there's the question of whether ICOs will replace venture capital altogether, though investors' have differing views on that point.
What Trump's Amazon tweet got wrong, and right

Patrick Semansky/AP

President Trump has taken another swipe at Amazon, tweeting that it is damaging "towns, cities and states throughout the U.S.," paying no taxes, and killing jobs.

  • His tweet: "Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt - many jobs being lost!"
  • Why Trump is wrong: As of April, Amazon does collect taxes on goods sold from its own inventory for every state in the union that has a sales levy.
  • Why Trump is right: Amazon has been a buzzsaw through big swaths of traditional retail, including brick-and-mortar bookstores, department stores and apparel shops. Tens of thousands of jobs have been lost, along with sales taxes that fund local services. And Amazon doesn't collect sales taxes on goods sold by third-party affiliates, unless it is contracted to do so by those sellers. Amazon declined to comment, but has said previously that close to half the items sold on its site are from third-party affiliates.
A legal grey area: In the case of product sales across state lines, sales taxes are collected only if that business has a significant presence, like a factory or warehouse, in that state. Otherwise, the customer still technically owes that tax, but only very rarely is the state able to collect.

The economic impact: As e-commerce has grown, so has revenue generated by selling goods across state lines. For years, this enabled many retailers, including Amazon, to offer lower prices by not collecting sales taxes. According to Richard Cram of the Multistate Tax Commission, third-party sellers on Amazon are avoiding more than $1 billion annually in sales taxes across the country, giving those dealers an unfair advantage on brick-and-mortar competition, and robbing local governments of revenue.

Amazon itself, however, now pays sales taxes in all sales-tax states, and has publicly supported the Marketplace Fairness Act, which would allow states to require out-of-state retailers to collect sales taxes.

  • The latest iteration of the act would exempt companies with less than $1 million in annual revenue, so even if this legislation passes, a significant number of third-party sellers could avoid collecting sales duties.
Our thought bubble: If Trump were truly concerned about this sales-tax loophole, he could get behind the bipartisan bill, reintroduced in the Senate in April. More likely, however, he is only taking the opportunity to tweak Amazon and its founder, Jeff Bezos, who owns the Washington Post, which the president has accused of being unfair to him.
Big cities aren't always best when it comes to cell service

Sam Jayne / Axios

If you are looking for the best wireless service in the country, you might need to look in some unexpected places.

Indeed, in the most recent RootMetrics study, it was Lansing, Mich., that had the best wireless service, with cities like Modesto, Calif. and Port St. Lucie, Fla. also in the top five for the first half of 2017.

Among the top 10 cities, only Chicago ranked in the top five, coming in at No. 3. New York slid a few places, from No. 66 to No. 72, while Boston showed the biggest jump among the ten largest cities, climbing 42 spots, to No. 55 from No. 97.

RootMetrics measures factors like network reliability, the speed of data and texts and call quality.

Our thought bubble: It also matters a lot which carrier you have. These rankings reflect performance across all providers and you are only signing up with one. Some are better in some cities than others and it pays to look at the coverage maps in your area and talk to friends.

Here are the top cities for wireless, among country's the 125 largest regions. Their population rank is in parentheses.

  1. Lansing, Mich. (117)
  2. Indianapolis, Ind. (32)
  3. Modesto, Calif. (104)
  4. Chicago (3)
  5. Port St Lucie, Fla. (100)

Meanwhile, here are the bottom five:

121. Indio, Calif. (110)
122. Omaha, Neb. (57)
123. Hartford, Conn. (46)
124. Bridgeport/Stamford, Conn. (47)
125. Hudson Valley, N.Y. (88)

Tim Cook takes on Trump, says "Hate is a cancer"

Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP

Apple CEO Tim Cook issued a passionate e-mail to employees Wednesday night, pledging to use Apple's cash and stature to fight the kind of hateful messages embraced in Charlottesville last weekend.

Cook said in an e-mail to employees across the globe and obtained by Axios:

  • "Hate is a cancer, and left unchecked it destroys everything in its path... Its scars last generations. History has taught us this time and time again, both in the United States and countries around the world."
  • "I disagree with the president and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights. Equating the two runs counter to our ideals as Americans."
Cook said Apple would donate $1 million each to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League. "We will also match two-for-one our employees' donations to these and several other human rights groups, between now and September 30," he said.

Other tech and business leaders have distanced themselves from President Trump in the wake of his handling of the events in Virginia, with two CEO advisory councils disbanding earlier Wednesday.

Here's the full e-mail:

What occurred in Charlottesville has no place in our country. Hate is a cancer, and left unchecked it destroys everything in its path. Its scars last generations. History has taught us this time and time again, both in the United States and countries around the world.

We must not witness or permit such hate and bigotry in our country, and we must be unequivocal about it. This is not about the left or the right, conservative or liberal. It is about human decency and morality. I disagree with the president and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights. Equating the two runs counter to our ideals as Americans.

Regardless of your political views, we must all stand together on this one point — that we are all equal. As a company, through our actions, our products and our voice, we will always work to ensure that everyone is treated equally and with respect.

I believe Apple has led by example, and we're going to keep doing that. We have always welcomed people from every walk of life to our stores around the world and showed them that Apple is inclusive of everyone. We empower people to share their views and express themselves through our products.

In the wake of the tragic and repulsive events in Charlottesville, we are stepping up to help organizations who work to rid our country of hate. Apple will be making contributions of $1 million each to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League. We will also match two-for-one our employees' donations to these and several other human rights groups, between now and September 30.

In the coming days, iTunes will offer users an easy way to join us in directly supporting the work of the SPLC.

Dr. Martin Luther King said, "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter." So, we will continue to speak up. These have been dark days, but I remain as optimistic as ever that the future is bright. Apple can and will play an important role in bringing about positive change.

Best, Tim
Zuckerberg: “The last few days have been hard to process”

Eric Risberg / AP

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that his company has taken steps to curb hate speech on its platform after a white nationalist protest that led to violence. Zuckerberg said that the site has "always taken down any post that promotes or celebrates hate crimes or acts of terrorism — including what happened in Charlottesville."

He added: "With the potential for more rallies, we're watching the situation closely and will take down threats of physical harm. We won't always be perfect, but you have my commitment that we'll keep working to make Facebook a place where everyone can feel safe."

Key context: Zuckerberg's statement — which included a broader condemnation of bigotry — comes as tech firms are under new pressure to deal with extremist content. Facebook has been criticized for how long it took to delete an event page associated with the Charlottesville protests. It has since banned an account associated with white nationalism.

Our thought bubble: These are Zuckerberg's first comments on the weekend's events in Virginia. That's notable because he has spent the better part of this year working to better understand what binds American communities. He's weighed in on the president's efforts to bar trans service members and remove the U.S. from the Paris accords, but he was silent for days on some of the tensest 72 hours in America since the week of the election.

An awful day for Trump's presidency

President Donald Trump returns to the White House Monday after his vacation in Bedminster, NJ (Alex Brandon / AP).

According to an executive who was involved in today's decision to disband President Trump's top outside business board, the CEOs decided they "couldn't justify the capital they were spending, hoping that this guy can function in a somewhat mature and statesmanlike way."

Trump used a tweet to preemptively shut down his top two business councils as soon as word leaked about the coming snub by the members of the President's Strategic and Policy Forum, chaired by Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman.

The executive told me: "Everyone knew, going in, that this was the way the guy was. They were just hoping that if he got the right people and decisionmaking processes in place, he could grow into the job. He proved he has no capability to do that." Yesterday's presser about Charlottesville was the last straw.

Why it matters … Axios CEO Jim VandeHei just told Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC: "Today is an awful day for the presidency – an awful day. … Hedid have those business leaders, who he needs: He's about to do tax reform! He's about to ask them to spend money, to spend political capital, to spend time to go get tax reform done."

  • "Now he has a massive public rebuke, in a way that we have not seen at any point in the Trump reign. So there's no way for them to spin it. And I think it gets worse: These CEOs are under so much pressure – internally, at home – in their own households."

Go deeper: Full recap on Trump's councils shutting down.

