The $12.2 million proffered at a Sotheby's auction for Banksy's "Devolved Parliament," which depicts members of the British House of Commons as chimpanzees, smashed the artist's previous auction record of $1.9 million.

Why it matters: Banksy is the most important and most popular name in the white-hot field of street art. It was a year ago that his "Girl with Balloon" self-destructed in a spectacular prank after a final gavel bid of $1.4 million.