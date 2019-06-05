America's top leveraged loans banker is worried about corporate debt

Brian Moynihan, America's top leveraged loans banker, is joining the concern chorus over high levels of corporate debt.

Why it matters: Moynihan is CEO of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, regularly the country's top book-runner and lead arranger for leveraged loans, with 2018 market share of 10.8% and 9.8%, respectively. In fact, it's led those categories since Moynihan took the reigns in 2010.