Bakkt CEO on mainstreaming Bitcoin and other digital assets

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Bitcoin exchange and digital wallet company Bakkt announced plans to go public via a SPAC, in a marriage of two of Wall Street's hottest trends.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with new Bakkt CEO Gavin Michael to discuss the company, the deal and if this move will codify cryptocurrencies as part of mainstream American finance.

Kia Kokalitcheva
Jan 10, 2021 - Economy & Business

Coinbase's public debut brings crypto to Main Street

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Coinbase’s upcoming public listing will be a watershed moment for a cryptocurrency industry longing for legitimacy.

Why it matters: As the first major crypto exchange to go public — and one of the industry's few blue chip companies — industry insiders believe the float will double as validation for a technology that's still seen by many as lawless and experimental.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Mike AllenOrion Rummler
34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf stepping down

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf testifies at his Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Sept. 23. Photo: Greg Nash/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf will step down from his position, Fox News first reported and Axios has confirmed.

Why it matters: Word of Wolf's departure comes a week before the inauguration and the massive security concerns following the Capitol siege.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Ina Fried, author of Login
Updated 59 mins ago - Technology

What's happened so far at CES 2021

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Having moved entirely online, this year's CES is unlike any other. However, there's still a ton of tech news to watch out for, and Axios has you covered with all the big news in one place.

The big picture: We are in the midst of both a pandemic and political upheaval, but that isn't stopping the biggest tech companies in the world from sharing their latest consumer gear. Here's the latest — check back all week for more from the Axios tech team.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

