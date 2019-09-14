Even baby boomers are way behind on retirement savings

A survey from Clever Real Estate finds that even baby boomers who are nearing retirement have only saved about 30% of the recommended amount, and the average boomer is about $320,000 shy of the income level financial advisers like Fidelity recommend, based on their average salary.

Reproduced from Clever; Chart: Axios Visuals

Why it matters: Public pension funds are underfunded by trillions of dollars, which is a problem for the states that have guaranteed them, but data shows most Americans have badly underinvested in their own retirement funds as well.