Our promises to you: Axios Bill of Rights

Axios is expanding into local news this month, and broadening our mission to help restore trust in fact-based news with an audience Bill of Rights

Why it matters: Nothing matters more than winning the war for truth. Here are the promises we are making to our readers, viewers and listeners.

  1. Every item will be written or produced by a real person with a real identity. There will be NO AI-written stories. NO bots. NO fake accounts. 
  2. We take responsibility for all content that appears on our public platforms.
  3. Every item will be written or produced to inform, analyze and explain. We will never have an opinion section.
  4. We will sacrifice scale for quality, and always aim to save you time by delivering content in the most efficient and healthy way.
  5. We will be transparent about how we make money, and provide clear ways for you to tell us how we can better serve you. (Email us at info@axios.com)
  6. We will play no games with your data or privacy. We will be careful and transparent, and will provide clear, intuitive ways for you to know how your data is handled. (Our policy is here)
  7. We are committed to helping revive local journalism — and invite local readers to help us best serve their community. (Email us at news@axios.com)
  8. All employees are asked to refrain from taking/advocating for public positions on political topics. 
  9. We will always cover the topics of greatest consequence with clinical, critical and balanced eyes. (For more on the fact-based framework guiding our coverage, read our editorial manifesto)
  10. We believe high-quality journalism should not be an exclusive privilege. We will provide free access to the majority of our content.

Please hold us accountable for living up to our obligations to you. 

Share the Axios Bill of Rights.

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
51 mins ago - Health

Biden taps ex-FDA chief to lead Operation Warp Speed amid rollout of COVID plan

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has picked former FDA chief David Kessler to lead Operation Warp Speed, a day after unveiling a nearly $2 trillion pandemic relief plan that includes $400 billion for directly combatting the virus.

Why it matters: Biden's transition team said Kessler has been advising the president-elect since the beginning of the pandemic, and hopes his involvement will help accelerate vaccination, the New York Times reports. Operation Warp Speed's current director, Moncef Slaoui, will stay on as a consultant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Cara ShillennCourtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The case of the missing relief money

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A chunk of stimulus payments are missing in action, thanks to a mix up that put as many as 13 million checks into invalid bank accounts.

Why it matters: The IRS (by law) was supposed to get all payments out by Friday. Now the onus could shift to Americans to claim the money on their tax refund — further delaying relief to struggling, lower-income Americans.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jim VandeHei
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

The post-Trump GOP, gutted

McConnell (L), McCarthy (R) and Trump. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Republicans will emerge from the Trump era gutted financially, institutionally and structurally.

The big picture: The losses are stark and substantial.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow