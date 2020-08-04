Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) condemned President Trump for appearing to downplay civil rights icon John Lewis' legacy in an interview with "Axios on HBO," telling CNN Tuesday: "He's delusional. He's a narcissist and he is delusional."

Driving the news: Trump declined to say whether he found Lewis "impressive" in the Axios interview, which aired Monday and was taped as the late congressman was lying in state in the Capitol. Instead, the president only said that Lewis made a "big mistake" by not coming to his inauguration and claimed that he has done more for Black Americans than anyone.

What she's saying: "I'm disgusted by that," Bottoms said after watching the clip.

"Donald Trump shows us time and time again the only thing he believes in is himself. He doesn't care anything about the American people. He doesn't care anything about the history of this country. He doesn't care anything about the future of this country."

"He's delusional. He's a narcissist and he is delusional. The only person that believes that is him," Bottoms said in response to Trump's claim that he has done more from African Americans than anyone.

"He's done nothing for African Americans in this country and to speak that in the same sentence as speaking of John Lewis is almost blasphemous."

