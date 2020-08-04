3 hours ago - Axios on HBO

Atlanta mayor: "I'm disgusted" by Trump's comments on John Lewis

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) condemned President Trump for appearing to downplay civil rights icon John Lewis' legacy in an interview with "Axios on HBO," telling CNN Tuesday: "He's delusional. He's a narcissist and he is delusional."

Driving the news: Trump declined to say whether he found Lewis "impressive" in the Axios interview, which aired Monday and was taped as the late congressman was lying in state in the Capitol. Instead, the president only said that Lewis made a "big mistake" by not coming to his inauguration and claimed that he has done more for Black Americans than anyone.

What she's saying: "I'm disgusted by that," Bottoms said after watching the clip.

  • "Donald Trump shows us time and time again the only thing he believes in is himself. He doesn't care anything about the American people. He doesn't care anything about the history of this country. He doesn't care anything about the future of this country."
  • "He's delusional. He's a narcissist and he is delusional. The only person that believes that is him," Bottoms said in response to Trump's claim that he has done more from African Americans than anyone. 
  • "He's done nothing for African Americans in this country and to speak that in the same sentence as speaking of John Lewis is almost blasphemous."

Exclusive: Trump declines to praise John Lewis, citing inauguration snub

President Trump dismissed the legacy of the late Rep. John Lewis in an interview with “Axios on HBO,” saying only that Lewis made a “big mistake” by not coming to his inauguration.

The big picture: Trump's comments were a glaring contrast with the praise Republicans and Democrats showered upon Lewis this week, and a default to personal grudges during a week of mourning for a civil rights hero.

Watch the full "Axios on HBO" interview with President Trump

In this episode of “Axios on HBO”, President Trump discusses his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming election and much more with National Political Correspondent Jonathan Swan.

The interview was filmed on Tuesday, July 28 and aired Monday, Aug. 3 on HBO.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 18,359,053 — Total deaths: 695,709 — Total recoveries — 10,952,311Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 4,738,853 — Total deaths: 156,041 — Total recoveries: 1,513,446 — Total tests: 57,543,852Map.
  3. States: New York City health commissioner resigns in protest of De Blasio's coronavirus response — New York ER doctor on pandemic advice: "We know what works"
  4. Public health: 59% of Americans support nationwide 2-week stay-at-home order in NPR poll Atrium Health CEO says "virtual hospital" has treated 13,000 COVID patients.
  5. Politics: Trump tells "Axios on HBO" that pandemic is "under control," despite surges in infections and uptick in deaths.
