The global ocean is emerging as a promising target for carbon removal efforts, according to a new report.

Why it matters: It's now clear that removing and storing carbon dioxide, as well as reducing carbon emissions, will be necessary to avoid the most dangerous effects of climate change.

But using the oceans as a carbon removal platform will require first answering major scientific, legal and social questions.

What's happening: Axios received early access to a new report from the Aspen Institute, with support from the ClimateWorks Foundation, that details a strategy for fairly exploring the ocean as a possible carbon removal site.

We know the ocean can play a role in carbon removal efforts because it is already doing so — about 40% of human-made CO2 emissions since the start of the industrial age have been absorbed by the ocean, slowing the pace at which warming would otherwise occur.

Since the ocean takes up more than two-thirds of the planet's surface, there is far more room to try carbon removal projects than on land.

How it works: One possibility involves harnessing nature by planting mangrove forests and kelp that can pull carbon out of the ocean and store it.

Another option would involve fertilizing the oceans with dissolved iron, which stimulates the growth of phytoplankton that can feed on CO2 in the water.

The catch: "The nature of both governance and science in the ocean presents a lot of challenges to that scale of development that would be needed," says Michael Conathan, senior policy fellow for ocean and climate with the Aspen Institute's Energy and Environment Program.

Nations claim an exclusive economic zone (EEZs) — the territory where they can control living and nonliving marine resources — only for the 230 miles beyond their coastlines. EEZs often overlap, and further on lies the open sea, which has even fuzzier international governance.

"How do you manage those transboundary effects, where action taken in one state ends up affecting others?" says Conathan.

What's next: The Aspen report suggests clarifying national and international governance structures that need to be established before ocean-based carbon removal can move beyond the experimental stage.

That includes ensuring carbon removal projects respect the rights of the indigenous coastal people who depend most of all on the health of the oceans — something that hasn't always been the case in past experiments.

The bottom line: "We want to take advantage of what the ocean can offer on carbon removal, but we don't want to do it in a way that compromises ocean ecosystems or somehow makes the problem even worse," says Conathan.

