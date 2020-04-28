Arkansas governor says he expects schools to reopen in the fall

Arkansas is counting on its schools to be open in the fall, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said at an Axios virtual event Tuesday.

The big picture: Hutchinson said he expects that his state will have the capacity to manage the virus through contact tracing and other measures if it returns, and that schools may have to close for several days if necessary. Hutchinson closed schools for the rest of the school year in early April.

What he's saying: "I don't expect next year if there's somewhat of a resurgence that we'll be closing the same level of businesses that we did this year. ... In terms of our schools, we're going to start. We're going to have full-blown activities," Hutchinson said.