Arkansas governor says he expects schools to reopen in the fall

Fadel Allassan

Arkansas is counting on its schools to be open in the fall, Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said at an Axios virtual event Tuesday.

The big picture: Hutchinson said he expects that his state will have the capacity to manage the virus through contact tracing and other measures if it returns, and that schools may have to close for several days if necessary. Hutchinson closed schools for the rest of the school year in early April.

What he's saying: "I don't expect next year if there's somewhat of a resurgence that we'll be closing the same level of businesses that we did this year. ... In terms of our schools, we're going to start. We're going to have full-blown activities," Hutchinson said.

Jonathan Swan

Scoop: McConnell says he won't support infrastructure in coronavirus bill

McConnell at an April 21 press conference. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell panned the idea of using a coronavirus stimulus bill to fund major infrastructure investment in a conference call today with Republican senators.

Why it matters: President Trump has been floating the idea — and McConnell is moving early to crush it and more generally, encouraging Republican senators to buck the president's freewheeling spending ideas.

U.S. coronavirus updates: Confirmed cases surge past 1 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More than 1 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus, accounting for about a third of the world's total confirmed cases, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Several state and city authorities are easing coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic is a long way from over. Its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last long after the expiration of stay-at-home orders.

