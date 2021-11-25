Sign up for our daily briefing

Study: Arctic Ocean started warming much earlier than previously thought

Icebergs are seen in the Arctic Ocean off the Franz Josef Land archipelago on August 20, 2021. Photo: Ekaterina Anisimova/AFP via Getty Images

The Arctic Ocean has warmed by about 2 degrees Celsius since 1900 and started getting hotter much earlier than researchers previously thought, a new study found.

Driving the news: The research, published Wednesday in Science Advances, shows that the Arctic Ocean began warming early last century as warmer and saltier waters flowed in from the Atlantic — a process known as "Atlantification."

Details: Researchers looked at marine sediment from the Fram Strait, which is where the Atlantic meets the Arctic.

  • They reconstructed 800 years of data of how the Atlantic water has flowed into the arctic and found the temperature and salinity, the saltiness of ocean water, remained fairly constant until suddenly starting to increase in the early 20th century, CNN reported.

The big picture: The data about Arctic warming has implications for global sea-level rise as well as the models researchers have been using to predict climate change.

What they're saying: “The rate of warming in the Arctic is more than double the global average, due to feedback mechanisms,” said co-lead author Dr. Francesco Muschitiello from Cambridge’s Department of Geography.

  • “Based on satellite measurements, we know that the Arctic Ocean has been steadily warming, in particular over the past 20 years, but we wanted to place the recent warming into a longer context."

Axios Local
Updated 17 mins ago - Economy & Business

How America's turkey supply chain brings birds to your table

A turkey farm in Pennsylvania. Photo: Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The route that your turkey took on its way to your table this year was beset by extreme weather, global supply-chain issues and labor shortages — many of the same factors contributing to the "Everything Shortage."

The big picture: Our Axios Local teams have turned their eye to each piece of the turkey supply chain — from Iowa, one of the top producers of animal feed nationwide; to Minnesota, the biggest turkey producer; to Arkansas, home of Walmart, the country's largest retailer.

Margaret Harding McGill
Updated 17 mins ago - Technology

Congress decimates 911's digital upgrade

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Public safety officials fear the nation's 911 centers will continue to languish in the analog era, after Democrats slashed proposed funding for a digital makeover in their social spending bill.

Why it matters: The potentially life-saving ability for people to send texts, pictures or videos to 911 centers, and for centers to seamlessly share data with each other, remains out of reach for many of the country’s 6,000 centers.

Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

How you can share joy this Thanksgiving

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

I'm thankful for:

  • My Mom, my three siblings and their 11 amazing kids, who encouraged my all-consuming life as a young reporter — which must have seemed mysterious and a bit batty. But it led to Axios, and the privilege of visiting with you each morning.
