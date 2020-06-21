1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Siberian town records Arctic's hottest temperature ever

Nickel refinery in Siberian town of Norilsk. Photo: Oleg Nikishin/Getty Images

Temperatures in the small Siberian town of Verkhoyansk — normally one of the coldest places on the planet — reached 100.4°F on Saturday, likely the hottest temperature ever recorded in Siberia and north of the Arctic Circle, CBS News reports.

Driving the news: Multiple northern towns around the world have recorded scorching temperatures in recent days, including the city of Caribou, Maine, which on Friday tied its all-time record of 96°F.

  • Temperatures in Caribou were also well above 90°F on Saturday, almost matching temperatures in Miami, Florida, which has only reached 100°F one time since the city began keeping temperature records, according to CBS.
  • The Arctic Circle begins at a latitude of 66.5°N. Verkhoyansk sits at 67.5°N.

How it works: The record temperatures are likely the combination of natural weather patterns and human-caused climate change resulting from the emission of greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide.

  • The greenhouse gases released from the burning of fossil fuels become trapped in the atmosphere and hold onto heat from the Sun, which gradually warms the Earth's atmosphere and surface.

The big picture: Some cities in western Siberia recorded temperatures 18°F above normal throughout May. As a whole, western Siberia averaged 10 °F above normal that month.

  • The unprecedented summer in Siberia has ignited numerous fires in the region.
  • Last year, the northern Swedish town of Markusvinsa hit 94.6°F. The abnormal heat caused large Arctic fires, making 2019 the Arctic's worst fire season on record.
  • Overall, the Arctic is warming at more than two times the average rate of the globe.

U.S. reports highest number of new coronavirus cases since May 1

Frontline worker receiving a free haircut in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

The U.S. on Saturday reported more than 33,000 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the highest total since May 1, CNBC reports, citing Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: It's a sign that the outbreak isn't slowing down nationwide, even as the number of new cases in original hotspots like New York continues to drop. States like California, Texas, Florida and Arizona are reporting a surge of infections as they move to fully reopen parts of the economy and return to normal life.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 8,809,872 — Total deaths: 464,752 — Total recoveries — 4,375,696Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 2,255,119 — Total deaths: 119,719 — Total recoveries: 617,460 — Total tested: 26,556,553Map.
  3. 2020: Six Trump campaign staffers test positive for coronavirus ahead of Tulsa rally.
  4. Education: The coronavirus summer will be especially hard for poor kidsSchools complicate reopening the economy — Coronavirus cramps the college experience.
  5. Tech: Robots work the fields as coronavirus makes farming dangerous for humans — AI helps scientists decipher flood of research.
  6. Business: Treasury to release names of most businesses that received PPP loans.
  7. Sports: "Not so fast" for return of teams, as more athletes test positive.
The toll of the coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

We have pandemic hair. Distressed skin. Emotional turmoil and existential fear about the gruesome drumbeat of news. And we're sitting around in our shabby wardrobes feeling lonesome from the requisite social distancing. But there is hope!

Why it matters: The social and psychological toll of COVID-19 — which comes at the same time that our nation is pursuing its all-important quest for racial justice — is affecting our physical and mental health.

