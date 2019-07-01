Applied Materials to buy Japanese chipmaker Kokusai Electric for $2.2 billion

Applied Materials agreed to buy Japanese chip-making equipment company Kokusai Electric from KKR for around $2.2 billion in cash.

Why it matters: It reflects the secondary deal effects of consolidation, as rampant chipmaker mergers have put pressure on suppliers like Applied Materials to also supersize. It also comes three years after Applied Materials was blocked by U.S. regulators from buying another Japanese chip company, Tokyo Electron, and on the same day that chip stocks are surging on President Trump's policy reversal on Huawei.