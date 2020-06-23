Apple's new iOS courts EV drivers

Apple is adding a feature to its new iOS 14 phone operating system aimed at making it easier for EV drivers to find places to plug in.

Driving the news: "Electric vehicle routing adds charging stops along a planned route based on current vehicle charge and charger types," the company announced.

Why it matters: Concerns about running out of battery power — or "range anxiety" — is among the barriers to wider EV adoption.

How it works: "The company previously only allowed users to route to or from certain chargers in Maps, but now it will be able to include or add chargers to a trip, even on the fly," The Verge reports.