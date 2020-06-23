Apple's new iOS courts EV drivers
Photo: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Apple is adding a feature to its new iOS 14 phone operating system aimed at making it easier for EV drivers to find places to plug in.
Driving the news: "Electric vehicle routing adds charging stops along a planned route based on current vehicle charge and charger types," the company announced.
Why it matters: Concerns about running out of battery power — or "range anxiety" — is among the barriers to wider EV adoption.
How it works: "The company previously only allowed users to route to or from certain chargers in Maps, but now it will be able to include or add chargers to a trip, even on the fly," The Verge reports.
- Their piece points out that drivers will of course need to find chargers compatible with their vehicle model, and that Apple is initially working with Ford and BMW.
- Per TechCrunch, an Apple official said more vehicle manufacturers will be added soon.