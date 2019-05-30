Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tweeted back and forth on Thursday about co-leading a bill banning members of Congress from exiting the political arena only to become lobbyists.

What they're saying: In response to a Public Citizen analysis published earlier on Thursday that acknowledged nearly two-thirds of recently retired or defeated U.S. lawmakers go on to work in jobs influencing federal policy, Ocasio-Cortez wrote: "If you are a member of Congress + leave, you shouldn’t be allowed to turn right around&leverage your service for a lobbyist check..."