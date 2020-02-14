Antarctica hits 69 degrees days after record-breaking heat

A weather station in Antarctica recorded a temperature of 69.3°F on February 9 — just days after the world's coldest continent hit a record-breaking 65°F, The Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: The United Nation's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has yet to confirm this is the hottest recorded temperature. It's nonetheless an important finding that confirms a heatwave hit the most northern part of Antarctica, the Post writes.

Stat of play: The high temperature was recorded at Seymour Island in the Antarctic Peninsula. The WMO is working on reviewing the reading to see if it qualifies as the hottest temperature, per the Post.

Jefferson C. Simões, a glaciologist at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul and vice president of the Scientific Committee on Antarctic Research told the Post he doesn't believe the measurement will meet the WMO's standards for an official record.

