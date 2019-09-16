Andrew Yang campaign says UBI raffle netted 450,000 entries in 72 hours

Andrew Yang's 2020 presidential campaign told Politico on Monday that more than 450,000 people entered its universal basic income raffle, raising $1 million in the 72 hours after Yang's appearance in last week's third Democratic debate.

Why it matters: Yang raised $2.8 million during the second quarter, making the contest, which will give 10 families $120,000 over a year, a huge boon for his fundraising efforts.