Andrew Weissmann, one of special counsel Robert Mueller's top prosecutors, is writing a book for Random House focused on his work during the Russia investigation, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: Weissman's book will be one of the first inside looks from Mueller's team, but the Times reports that it's not clear if it'll provide any new revelations or details about how the investigation operated. He worked on the team that prosecuted President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort — not on the obstruction inquiry against the president.

