Andrew Cuomo uses N-word when discussing Italian-Americans

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo used the N-word Tuesday while referencing a New York Times editorial about racist language used historically against Italian-Americans during an interview with radio station WAMC.

"The Times also said in an article the other day, apropos of nothing, they were talking about it. ... Going back to the Italian-Americans because now you have me. They used an expression that southern Italians were called quote-unquote, and pardon my language, but I'm just quoting the Times, n----r w--s. N-word w--s as a derogatory comment."
  • Cuomo made the remark a day after he celebrated his heritage with a march down Fifth Avenue during New York City's Columbus Day parade.
  • That federal holiday — traditionally used to honor explorer Christopher Columbus — is instead being celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day in many spots throughout the nation.

The backdrop: Cuomo has been asked about a story regarding budgetary policy in the Times, but shifted to discussing the newspaper's story about racism toward Italian immigrants.

  • Cuomo's office had no immediate official comment, according to NBC New York.

