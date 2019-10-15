Andrew Cuomo uses N-word when discussing Italian-Americans

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo used the N-word Tuesday while referencing a New York Times editorial about racist language used historically against Italian-Americans during an interview with radio station WAMC.
"The Times also said in an article the other day, apropos of nothing, they were talking about it. ... Going back to the Italian-Americans because now you have me. They used an expression that southern Italians were called quote-unquote, and pardon my language, but I'm just quoting the Times, n----r w--s. N-word w--s as a derogatory comment."