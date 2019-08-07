Amnesty International advised U.S. visitors on Wednesday to avoid "cultural events, places of worship, schools, and shopping malls" due to "ongoing high levels of gun violence in the country."

The big picture: Japan, Uruguay and Venezuela released similar warnings to their citizens after recent mass shootings in California, Ohio and Texas, NPR reports. Ireland, Germany, France, New Zealand and Canada issued warnings over gun violence following the 2016 Pulse shooting and the 2017 shooting at Las Vegas' Harvest music festival.