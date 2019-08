Amgen has agreed to buy psoriasis drug Otezla for $13.4 billion in cash, roughly 30% more than Wall Street expected the drug would fetch.

Why it matters: Bristol-Myers needed to sell Otezla, owned by Celgene, to satisfy some federal antitrust concerns over its pending buyout of Celgene. Now the drug giant expects to complete the Celgene deal by the end of this year, but without a growing, lucrative medicine.