44 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Americans growing concerned about climate change health risks

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: Climate Communication at Yale; Table: Axios Visuals

Americans are growing increasingly concerned about health risks linked to global warming, according to a newly released survey from Ipsos alongside Yale and George Mason researchers.

Why it matters: The findings are further evidence of a political opening for Joe Biden on the topic.

What they did: The university researchers, who study public opinion on climate, compared results of surveys taken in 2014 and again in April of this year.

  • The survey asked whether various problems and risks will become more common in their communities over the next 10 years if nothing is done to address global warming. Most of the answers are above.

Of note: The surveys of over 1,000 Americans have a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3%.

Dan Primack
17 mins ago - Economy & Business

Chris Sacca returns to venture capital with clean energy firm

Photo Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images for SXSW.

Chris Sacca was one of the past decade's most successful venture capitalists, with a run that included early bets in such companies as Instagram, Twitter and Uber. Then, in 2017, he quit.

Driving the news: Sacca is good at investing, but bad at retiring. He's now running a new firm called Lowercarbon Capital, focused on startups that are developing "technologies to reduce CO2 emissions, remove carbon from the atmosphere, and actively cool the planet."

Alayna Treene
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans unveil their police reform bill

Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and other Senate Republicans introduced Wednesday their police reform bill that encourages departments to ban chokeholds through the use of federal grants and requires officers to report uses of force and no-knock warrants.

Why it matters: The bill, which has the support of the majority of the Senate GOP conference and the White House, is seen as the starting point for larger negotiations with House Democrats on compromise legislation.

Ben Geman
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Clean energy player Greentown Labs to open space in oil capital Houston

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Greentown Labs, the big Boston-area incubator of clean technology startups, is opening a second space in Houston, the heart of the U.S. oil industry.

Why it matters: It shows efforts to accelerate changes are already underway in the energy ecosystem even as fossil fuels remain dominant, and the cross-pollination between incumbent and legacy industries.

