Americans growing concerned about climate change health risks

Americans are growing increasingly concerned about health risks linked to global warming, according to a newly released survey from Ipsos alongside Yale and George Mason researchers.

Why it matters: The findings are further evidence of a political opening for Joe Biden on the topic.

What they did: The university researchers, who study public opinion on climate, compared results of surveys taken in 2014 and again in April of this year.

The survey asked whether various problems and risks will become more common in their communities over the next 10 years if nothing is done to address global warming. Most of the answers are above.

Of note: The surveys of over 1,000 Americans have a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3%.