20 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Americans are flying more than Europeans despite the pandemic

Amy Harder, author of Generate
Expand chart
Data: U.S. Energy Information Administration; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans are hopping on planes more than their counterparts in Europe and the rest of the Western hemisphere, a new U.S. Energy Information Administration analysis shows.

Why it matters: Persistently subdued air travel is one of the biggest reasons analysts are increasingly expecting global oil demand to plateau below pre-pandemic levels.

By the numbers: Jet fuel consumed by U.S. commercial passenger flights as of mid-August was about 43% what was consumed at the same time a year earlier.

  • That is a higher share than in every other part of the world except China, where it’s at 60% compared to its year-earlier counterpart.

Yes, but: The future is, as they say, tough to predict. Demand for jet fuel in the U.S. slumped 18% compared to a week earlier, EIA said in other data released Wednesday.

Ina Fried, author of Login
53 mins ago - Technology

New Apple ad pokes rivals over privacy

Photo: Apple

In a new TV ad out today, Apple features people inappropriately blurting out private information in public places.

Why it matters: With this bit of satire, Apple aims to win over consumers with a privacy-first message — and also to paint itself as a force for good amid the public debate over Big Tech's power.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
1 hour ago - Sports

How grading agencies drove the trading card boom

Photo: Bob Chamberlin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Following a decades-long downturn due to overproduction and dwindling interest, the trading card industry is booming.

The state of play: The boom was aided by the emergence of grading agencies, which fundamentally changed the art of card collecting, while attracting a new type of clientele and, in some cases, incentivizing fraud.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The stock market keeps rising

Expand chart
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. stocks continue their surge, with the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq all finishing the day higher on Wednesday, as seemingly every sector of the market has rallied since the start of the third quarter.

What it means: The "buy anything" rally continues as reopening and stay-at-home stocks both remain bid and every sector of the S&P has seen a sizable jump since the quarter began on July 1.

