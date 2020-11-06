Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Lincoln Project Founder: We need to reform American democracy

Axios' Politics and White House editor Margaret Talev (left) and Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt.

Trumpism is a “noxious weed” and America needs to root it out, Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt said Friday at a virtual Axios event.

Why it matters: Schmidt views Trumpism as an attempt to subvert American democracy, and he co-founded the Lincoln Project with other Republicans to prevent Trump from winning a second term.

The state of play: Trumpism’s “authoritarian ideology with fascistic markers” is part of a global movement, according to Schmidt, and the need to reform democratic values is strong both domestically and internationally.

  • “We will advocate and work with democratic partners to advance a new civil rights act in this country, a Voting Rights Act in this country, Election Security Act, protections from foreign interference, Election Day modernization.”
  • Schmidt also warned that the rise of QAnon — especially growing support for QAnon believers running for office — is a precursor to a Republican Party even “crazier than it is today.”

Where it stands: The Lincoln Project invested in battleground states during the 2020 presidential campaign, pursuing grassroots activity and partnering with various high-profile figures.

  • Early indicators show success in reaching Republicans in critical states like Wisconsin, according to Schmidt.

Watch the event.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: We're stuck in a post-election pandemic limbo.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Economics: Fed chair says economy will see "stronger recovery" with stimulus.
  4. Sports: NBA's Toronto Raptors weigh temporary stay in U.S.
  5. World: Europe's grim lesson about lockdowns.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Glen JohnsonHans Nichols
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

A 50-50 Senate: Democrats in power but not control

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If Joe Biden wins the presidency, he could end up with a 50-50 Senate split — an outcome giving Democrats formal control of the upper chamber but also empowering individual senators greatly and requiring a procedural feat to abolish the 60-vote filibuster rule.

Why it matters: A President Biden would need a Senate majority to make good on many of his campaign promises.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump's odds of winning through a recount are nearly impossible

Data: FairVote; Table: Axios Visuals

The Trump campaign says it will seek recounts in several key states, but that's highly unlikely to change the outcome.

Why it matters: Statewide recounts have historically only changed electoral margins by an average 430 votes, according to the nonpartisan election reform group FairVote. Joe Biden's lead in several states is thin, but it's not that thin.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow