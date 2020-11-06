Lincoln Project Founder: We need to reform American democracy

Trumpism is a “noxious weed” and America needs to root it out, Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt said Friday at a virtual Axios event.

Why it matters: Schmidt views Trumpism as an attempt to subvert American democracy, and he co-founded the Lincoln Project with other Republicans to prevent Trump from winning a second term.

The state of play: Trumpism’s “authoritarian ideology with fascistic markers” is part of a global movement, according to Schmidt, and the need to reform democratic values is strong both domestically and internationally.

“We will advocate and work with democratic partners to advance a new civil rights act in this country, a Voting Rights Act in this country, Election Security Act, protections from foreign interference, Election Day modernization.”

Schmidt also warned that the rise of QAnon — especially growing support for QAnon believers running for office — is a precursor to a Republican Party even “crazier than it is today.”

Where it stands: The Lincoln Project invested in battleground states during the 2020 presidential campaign, pursuing grassroots activity and partnering with various high-profile figures.

Early indicators show success in reaching Republicans in critical states like Wisconsin, according to Schmidt.

Watch the event.