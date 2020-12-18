Get the latest market trends in your inbox

How to judge America’s climate-change responsibility

Amy Harder, author of Generate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Historically, America has emitted the most greenhouse gases of any country in the world. But over the next 80 years, the U.S. may account for as little as 5% of such emissions.

Why it matters: Installing technologies to address climate change will, therefore, be most critical in places other than America where emissions’ growth is expected to be higher, according to physicist Varun Sivaram.

The intrigue: This concept, described to me by Sivaram, an expert at Columbia University, is counterintuitive given America’s wealth and historical responsibility for warming the planet. Sivaram, a former top executive at a large renewable energy company in India, calls this the 5% and 95% problems.

The big picture: Most debate and policy work in the U.S. focuses, not surprisingly, on how America can reduce its own emissions. President-elect Joe Biden has a 2050 goal for a U.S. economy that, on net, emits zero greenhouse gases. More and more companies and states are setting similar goals.

What they’re saying: That’s all directly tackling, in Sivaram’s words, the 5% problem — not the 95% of future cumulative emissions outside of the U.S.

  • “Is it important to reduce our emissions to net zero and to meet 2050 targets? Yes,” Sivaram says. “But is it of equal importance to the reducing 95% problem? Probably not.”

By the numbers: Sivaram says the U.S. share of global carbon emissions, now at 15% and second to China, will likely decline over the rest of the century because our energy demand is relatively flat compared to rapidly growing demand in other parts of the world, especially Asia.

  • He estimates that if U.S. emissions are cut by a third over the next 30 years and another half by 2100, then future U.S. cumulative emissions this century will be roughly 5% of the global total under a baseline scenario for global emissions.
  • Sivaram gets this estimate by assuming a little more policy and innovation compared to business as usual but still far less ambition than Biden’s goal.

Where it stands: The U.S. should, of course, act on climate change, Sivaram says. He argues that its initiatives need to speed global transitions to cleaner energy, not just domestic progress. In other words, tackle the 95% problem and the 5% problem.

  • The most important things the U.S. can do are innovate and effectively deploy a range of clean-energy technologies in affordable ways, he says.
  • “From India’s perspective, for example, they're only going to decarbonize if it's affordable, and the U.S. can be most helpful by mobilizing financing or investing in demonstrating clean industrial technologies in India," Sivaram said. "They certainly won't just follow our example if the U.S. pursues an expensive clean energy transition."

Yes, but: Sivaram’s concept doesn’t deny that the U.S. bears much of the responsibility for climate change, a debate that’s increasing with Biden’s victory.

  • More than 100 activist groups are pushing a campaign called the “U.S. Climate Fair Share.” The coalition sent a letter to the transition team last week calling on the president-elect to cut domestic emissions even more aggressively to make up for America’s historical contribution to warming the planet.
  • “The crisis that we’re facing now is caused by the cumulation of emissions over time from the past to the present,” says Rachel Rose, director of climate research and policy at Corporate Accountability, one of the groups leading the effort.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
2 mins ago - Economy & Business

Unemployment surges as pandemic programs near expiration

Data: U.S. Department of Labor; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

A little more than a week before the programs expire on Dec. 26, claims for pandemic-specific unemployment benefits are spiking with nearly 1 million new people receiving unemployment assistance via the temporary programs, the latest data from the Labor Department show.

What's happening: As of Nov. 28, there were 14 million people receiving unemployment benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs, an increase of 958,000 from the previous week.

Mike Allen, author of AM
40 mins ago - Health

Governors complain of COVID-19 vaccine cutback

Screenshot: "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC

Hospitals around the country have been thrown into confusion after the administration informed state after state that they'll be getting 25%-40% fewer COVID vaccine doses next week than they'd been expecting.

Why it matters: The snafu reveals communication gaps between the Trump administration and Pfizer, and between the administration and the states.

Mike Allen, author of AM
1 hour ago - Technology

Cyberhack looks like act of war

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A Trump administration official tells Axios that the cyberattack on the U.S. government and corporate America, apparently by Russia, is looking worse by the day — and secrets may still be being stolen in ways not yet discovered.

The big picture: "We still don't know the bottom of the well," the official said. Stunningly, the breach goes back to at least March, and continued all through the election. The U.S. government didn't sound the alarm until this Sunday. Damage assessment could take months.

