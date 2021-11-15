Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

The brutal gap between ambition and reality in addressing climate change

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Data: Global Carbon Project, BP; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

One thing that was unavoidable at COP26 was the jarring dissonance between the pledges of action and the current global energy and emissions trajectory.

The big picture: The chart above shows the upward march of global fossil fuel consumption even as renewables have surged.

  • Use dipped in 2020 during the pandemic but emissions are rebounding this year. Those steep and sustained cuts that summits like COP26 are supposed to help enable? Nowhere in evidence.

What they're saying: Columbia University climate expert Jason Bordoff delves into this ambition-reality gap on the "Talking Politics" podcast that's affiliated with the London Review of Books.

  • "Right now, I fear that it's getting wider apart, because the ambition, fortunately, is being elevated. But the more the ambition is elevated, the more the gap widens, unless the reality starts to change as fast or faster," he said.
  • "And the reality is, oil use is going up each year, gas use is going up each year, coal is going up now, maybe it's going to plateau, it's not falling off a cliff. And that is just how hard the math of decarbonization is."
  • "So we just need that reality to change much more quickly. And the math is unforgiving."

COP26 climate deal calls for historic shift from fossil fuels

Andrew Freedman
Nov 13, 2021 - Energy & Environment

COP26 climate deal calls for historic shift from fossil fuels

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Florian Gaertner/Getty Images

GLASGOW, Scotland — International negotiators approved a climate agreement at the COP26 summit Saturday that calls for reductions in coal and fossil fuel use and transition to renewables — a first in the more than 25-year history of UN climate talks.

  • However, the talks fell short of meeting developing countries' demands for access to funding to compensate them for climate-related losses.
Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Nov 12, 2021 - Energy & Environment

The future of the big new climate coalitions

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Some of the most headline-grabbing initiatives to emerge from COP26 come with big questions about how — and if — they'll make the journey from promises to reality.

Driving the news: COP26 brought the arrival or expansion of coalitions of nations making voluntary pledges around phasing out coal, cutting methane emissions, electric car growth, ending deforestation, curbing overseas fossil fuel finance and plenty more.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden signs infrastructure bill into law

Photo: Alex Wong via Getty Images

President Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law on Monday, capping off the hard-fought victory for his domestic agenda.

Why it matters: The legislation includes massive investments in roads, bridges, waterways and other “hard infrastructure.” It's the biggest public-works bill since former President Eisenhower created the interstate highway system in 1956.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow