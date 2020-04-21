46 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Amazon pours $10 million into forest conservation

Amy Harder

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos speaks in September on the company's sustainability efforts in Washington, D.C., in September. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon is putting $10 million into restoring or conserving four million acres of forest as part of its 2019 pledge to become carbon-negative within the next 20 years, the company announced Tuesday.

Where it stands: Tech giants are poised to gain as life moves even more online with the coronavirus pandemic wearing on, and early signs suggest they’re not backing down much from their march — however slow and uneven — toward greener businesses.

Flashback: Microsoft made a biodiversity announcement last week, and its chief sustainability officer says the company is as committed as ever to its climate and environmental goals.

Driving the news: This $10 million is the first project from Amazon's $100 million Right Now Climate Fund, which is focused on removing CO2 from the atmosphere via land use. That fund is itself part of Amazon’s Climate Pledge, wherein the company pledged to reach net-zero carbon 2040.

By the numbers: Amazon said Tuesday’s announcement would in the next 11 years remove a net reduction of up to 18.5 million metric tons of carbon dioxide by restoring or conserving forests, which naturally soak up CO2.

  • That's equivalent to 46 billion miles driven by an average passenger vehicle, Amazon says.
  • Amazon itself emits nearly 50 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year, so this is a drop in the bucket to the overall picture.

Yes, but: Ensuring the authenticity of these types of emission-reduction methods is tricky because it can be hard to prove the trees would have been cut down absent, in this case, Amazon’s support.

  • This is why companies often make these types of announcements: precisely because they're hard to quantify but nonetheless everyone loves trees (just as House Republicans).
  • An Amazon spokesperson said the company is quantifying its emission reductions through two carbon-standard organizations: the American Carbon Registry and Verified Carbon Standard.

The other side: Amazon, along with other tech companies, is facing criticism for continuing deals with oil and gas companies even while doubling down on aggressive climate-change goals.

  • Amazon in particular has faced criticism for firing employees who criticized its position on climate change, The Washington Post recently reported.

What we're watching: When we’ll find out more about the $10 billion (with a b!) fund Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced earlier this year to help support science and philanthropy on climate change. That's about all we (still) know about it to this day.

Amy HarderNaema AhmedSarah Grillo

Coronavirus brings clearer skies but darker world to 50th Earth Day

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The pandemic is creating a temporary oasis of cleaner skies and waters, but at immense health and economic costs.

The big picture: It’s an ironic coincidence that this once-in-a-lifetime moment is happening around the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday. These glimpses of a cleaner planet illustrate the challenge of cleaning the Earth up for the long haul. You know, longer than we’re social distancing.

Ben Geman

Biden signals expanded climate plan as a "key objective"

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden said Monday that expanding his climate platform will be a "key objective" in the coming months and laid out broad areas where the plan could see changes.

Driving the news: The announcement came in the presumptive Democratic nominee's statement accepting the endorsement of the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund.

Sara FischerKendall Baker

ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary breaks viewership records

Michael Jordan and Phil Jackson. Photo: Jeff Haynes/AFP via Getty Images

ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary on the Chicago Bulls’ 1998 NBA championship run averaged a record-breaking 6.1 million viewers on Sunday night, ESPN said Monday. The first two episodes of the 10-part series aired Sunday across ESPN and ESPN3.

Why it matters: The documentary marked the first time in nearly two months that individual families — and the sports world as a whole — sat down to watch something together.

