Energy & Environment

Amazon gives green makeover and new name to Seattle event center

Amy Harder, author of Generate

Seattle's KeyArena, on right, will be renamed the Climate Pledge Arena in summer 2021. Photo: Amy Harder/Axios

An events space in downtown Seattle will be revamped as the Climate Pledge Arena after Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced Thursday he secured the naming rights to the venue, known now as KeyArena.

Why it matters: Developers want to make it the greenest venue in the world, so the outcome will serve as a case study for other large event spaces. It’s also the latest way Bezos, facing pressure over Amazon’s big carbon footprint, is trying to go on the offense with this issue.

What they’re saying: Bezos said in a press release that instead of naming the arena after Amazon, “we’re calling it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the importance of fighting climate change.”

The intrigue:

  • The venue will be powered by 100% renewable energy (easy to do in hydropower-rich Washington state), and not use any natural gas, according to a video touting the project.
  • To incorporate all of the new green features, the arena will need to be mostly torn down. But the "original 44 million pound roof will be reused in the construction process to significantly reduce the embodied carbon of the building," an Amazon spokesperson said.

Bezos broke the news on Instagram, alongside a rendering of the new name.

What we don’t know: Amazon hasn't yet disclosed how much the changes will cost, and it remains unknown when the venue will even be usable again given that large, indoor crowds are going to be the very last part of society to return amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Where it stands: Bezos announced Amazon’s Climate Pledge — to become carbon neutral by 2040 last September. Since then, the company and executive in his personal capacity have taken numerous steps on the matter.

  • Earlier this week, Amazon announced the creation of a $2 billion venture fund that will stake companies working on climate-friendly technologies in transportation, storage, food, power generation, waste and more.

Yes, but: Some Amazon employees, along with environmental groups, have been increasingly critical of what they describe as not aggressive enough action on climate change and cloud-services deals with oil companies that counteract their climate-change rhetoric.

Axios
Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 9,506,788 — Total deaths: 484,406 — Total recoveries — 4,786,056Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m ET: 2,407,167 — Total deaths: 122,370 — Total recoveries: 656,161 — Total tested: 28,567,355Map.
  3. Public health: New guidance shows young people with obesity and other health conditions are at risk — CDC says there could be 10 times more U.S. coronavirus cases than reported.
  4. Science: Face masks can help control coronavirus spread.
  5. 2020 election: Biden says Trump is "worried about looking bad" with COVID tests.
  6. 🐎 Sports: Kentucky Derby rescheduled for September, will allow audience.
Alison SnyderEileen Drage O'Reilly
32 mins ago - Science

Where the science stands on using face masks against coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Scientific evidence shows face masks can help to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, but the nuances and changes in messaging about their use are complicating public health efforts.

Why it matters: COVID-19 cases are rising in many parts of the U.S., but politics, distrust in public health advice and science are coming to a head over face masks.

Marisa Fernandez
3 hours ago - Health

CDC says there could be 10 times more U.S. coronavirus cases than reported

Photo: Tami Chappell/AFP/Getty Image

A more realistic estimate of the total number of U.S. coronavirus cases could be as high as 23 million — 10 times the 2.3 million currently confirmed cases — the CDC said Thursday on a call with reporters.

Why it matters: The estimate comes after the agency tracked blood samples across the country during testing for COVID-19 antibodies. "Our best estimate right now is that for every case that's reported, there actually are 10 other infections," CDC director Robert Redfield said.

