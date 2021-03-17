Sign up for our daily briefing

Cleaning pollution the synthetic biology way

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

A utility barge on an oil sands tailing pond in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Photo: Orjan F. Ellingvag/ Dagens Naringsliv/Corbis via Getty Images

A startup that uses synthetic biology to clean up pollution is taking on a $20 million funding round, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Bioremediation offers the possibility of cleaning some of the world's most polluted sites using the power of nature — with a little human engineering.

What's happening: Allonnia, a startup spun off from the synthetic biology leader Ginkgo Bioworks, will be announcing today a $20 million investment from the cleantech fund Evok Innovations.

  • As part of the investment — which brings Allonnia's total financing to $60 million since it's founding last October — Allonnia will acquire the assets of Metabolik Technologies, an Evok portfolio company that uses bioremediation on pollutants created during the development of oil sands.

What they're saying: "The investment is a great fit for Allonnia because we're working on very similar areas in terms of our mission on bioremediation," says Nicole Richards, Allonnia's CEO. "As we learn to do this for one case" — oil sands pollution — "we can begin to apply it to others."

How it works: Bioremediation involves harnessing naturally-occurring microbes to break down difficult-to-treat pollutants in the environment.

  • Allonnia works to identify microbes capable of breaking down waste, then uses the tools of synthetic biology to amplify their abilities both to clean up toxic pollution and bind to valuable materials in the waste stream for reuse.
  • "If designed properly, these microbes will have an affinity towards the contaminants and metabolize them as part of their system," says Richards.

Context: Synthetic biology-influenced bioremediation could be particularly useful for the kind of concentrated, hard-to-treat waste created during mining and energy projects, including Canada's oil sands developments.

"Bioremediation is almost the most natural way to use synthetic biology, because the biology already exists that does the work right. We're just taking what's there and making it more efficient."
— Nicole Richards, Allonnia

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

IRS to delay tax filing deadline to May 17

Photo: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The IRS will push its April 15 tax filing deadline to May 17, the agency and Treasury Department announced in a joint statement out Wednesday evening.

Why it matters: The decision comes after lawmakers have asked the agency to postpone the deadline due to "what is becoming one of the most complicated tax seasons in decades" due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg writes.

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

House votes to reauthorize Violence Against Women Act

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House voted 242-172 on Wednesday to reauthorize the lapsed Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), which gives legal protections to women who have experienced domestic and sexual violence.

Why it matters: The original landmark 1994 law, sponsored by then-Senate Judiciary Chairman Joe Biden, expired in 2019. President Biden promised to reauthorize VAWA during his campaign.

Russell ContrerasShawna ChenAlayna Treene
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Atlanta spa killings stir even more fear among Asian Americans

Worshippers at Mahayana Buddhist temple in NYC's Chinatown offer prayers for the victims of the Atlanta spa shooting. Photo: Ed Jones/AFP via Getty Images

Asian Americans around the country said they’re alarmed by last night’s mass shooting at several Atlanta-area spas, which shows their extreme vulnerability amid anti-Asian violence that has been building for the past year.

The big picture: The Stop AAPI Hate reporting center collected nearly 3,800 self-reported cases of anti-Asian bias between March 19 last year and Feb. 28.

