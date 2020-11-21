Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

The state of air travel, as Thanksgiving week begins

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

For some, air travel is that thing you did before the pandemic. It wasn't much fun, but you kind of miss it. Others are at an airport right now, ignoring CDC warnings about Thanksgiving travel.

Axios Re:Cap digs into the present and future of air travel, including the health of Boeing and what this week could mean for COVID-19 spread.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
22 hours ago - Economy & Business

Touchless travel could threaten airport jobs

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Air travel is becoming a touchless, self-directed journey, which poses a threat to traditional airport customer service jobs.

Why it matters: Automation and artificial intelligence have long been viewed as a threat to jobs, but the unprecedented disruption that the coronavirus pandemic is posing to the travel industry could have lasting workforce implications.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The surprisingly strong U.S. consumer

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Most Americans are doing surprisingly well, financially, in the face of a major pandemic raging across the country.

Why it matters: The health of the U.S. consumer is one of the main reasons why a second stimulus is perceived to be much less urgent than the first one was.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
5 hours ago - Health

Why we're numb to 250,000 coronavirus deaths

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. passed 250,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 this week, a figure that is truly vast — too vast, perhaps, for us to comprehend.

Why it matters: The psychic numbing that sets in around mass death saps us of our empathy for victims and discourages us from making the sacrifices needed to control the pandemic, while it hampers our ability to prepare for other rare but potentially catastrophic risks down the road.

