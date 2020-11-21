Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
For some, air travel is that thing you did before the pandemic. It wasn't much fun, but you kind of miss it. Others are at an airport right now, ignoring CDC warnings about Thanksgiving travel.
Axios Re:Cap digs into the present and future of air travel, including the health of Boeing and what this week could mean for COVID-19 spread.