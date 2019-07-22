Reproduced from an AgFunder report; Chart: Axios Visuals

An example of a growing new food industry seeing burgeoning growth is agrifood tech — companies aiming to improve or disrupt the global food and agriculture industry. Companies in the space are already a mature market for venture capitalists and deals have consistently gotten bigger in recent years, data shows.

Details: In 2017 and 2018, the largest venture deals across the food and agriculture supply chain were in the food delivery segment.