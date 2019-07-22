An example of a growing new food industry seeing burgeoning growth is agrifood tech — companies aiming to improve or disrupt the global food and agriculture industry. Companies in the space are already a mature market for venture capitalists and deals have consistently gotten bigger in recent years, data shows.
Details: In 2017 and 2018, the largest venture deals across the food and agriculture supply chain were in the food delivery segment.
U.S.-based food delivery company Instacart saw a $600 million Series E funding round last year that followed a $400 million Series D funding in 2017.
Brazil's restaurant marketplace iFood garnered a $590 million funding round last year, the country's largest ever.
India's Swiggy, an online market for restaurants, is now valued at $3.3 billion after a $660 million investment from South Africa's Naspers.
What they're saying: "Until now, multinational corporations have exerted tremendous influence on what people eat and how staple food and food ingredients are procured and transported," UBS global wealth management analysts wrote in a recent white paper titled "The food revolution."
Today, however, "shifting demand patterns are disrupting the industry and forcing big food companies and traders to scramble to stay ahead of consumers."
"This move is being funded by some of the wealthiest individuals and corporations in the world."