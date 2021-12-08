Sign up for our daily briefing

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

The energy debate over "green colonialism" in Africa

Bryan Walsh, author of Future

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Averting the worst effects of climate change will eventually require the entire world to get off carbon, but some critics allege richer countries are trying to halt fossil fuels in poorer countries while continuing to drill at home.

Why it matters: New policies that aim to restrict fossil fuel development in poorer countries in the name of climate change are on a collision course with those nations' need for energy-fueled growth and development.

What's happening: At the United Nations climate conference earlier this year, the U.S., U.K. and other countries promised to end international financing for fossil fuel development.

  • For climate activists, the pledge was one of the most promising outcomes of COP26, cutting off money that might be used to support the building of coal and natural gas plants.

The catch: To some critics, however, the promise smacked of "green colonialism," as rich nations preemptively cut off desperately poor countries from the cheap fossil fuels that helped make them rich in the first place.

  • "This is already leading to harmful policies that will hurt millions of poor Africans by slowing down their continent’s economic development while doing little, if anything, to help fight climate change," write Todd Moss and Vijaya Ramachandran in Foreign Policy this week.

The other side: The more than 1 billion people in sub-Saharan Africa are responsible for less than 1% of cumulative global carbon emissions, but climate activists argue the region's projected population growth means that a green transition needs to happen now to avert a much warmer future.

  • A report from the Wilson Center this year estimated if Africa's per-capita CO2 emissions by 2060 — when the continent will hold a projected 3 billion people — were to rise to the level of India's today, its total CO2 emissions would equal those of the U.S. today.

Yes, but: While unchecked climate change would cause tremendous economic and social damage to the global poor, even tripling electricity consumption in sub-Saharan Africa with lower-carbon natural gas — the most abundant fossil fuel on the continent — would equal only 0.62% of annual global carbon emissions.

  • More access to natural gas would also upgrade large-scale agriculture through synthetic fertilizer use, while clean-burning natural gas stoves would help save some of the 3.8 million people who die each year from the effects of indoor air pollution created by burning wood, coal and animal dung.

By the numbers: Extreme poverty and lack of access to energy go hand in hand.

Between the lines: Critics say moves to cut off fossil fuel financing in poorer countries amount to hypocrisy from rich nations that are continuing to tap their own sources of natural gas and oil.

  • Norway was a leader in the push to end international fossil fuel financing, yet crude oil and natural gas account for nearly half of the country's exports.
  • Weeks after COP26, the Biden administration announced it would release 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to blunt the effects of high fuel prices on American consumers.
  • Our thought bubble: In effect, some rich nations seem to be exporting the hard political choices around climate change away from their own citizens — and voters — to those who can least afford it and can't push back at the ballot box.

The bottom line: Averting dangerous climate change and ending extreme poverty are two of the most important challenges the world faces in the future, but fighting one shouldn't come at the expense of the other.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
10 hours ago - Energy & Environment

A new warning on oil investment

Expand chart
Reproduced from the International Energy Forum and IHS Markit; Chart: Axios Visuals

A new report concludes that global spending on oil-and-gas exploration and production needs to increase greatly in coming years to ensure adequate supplies, even as demand growth slows.

Driving the news: The Saudi Arabia-based International Energy Forum and the consultancy IHS Markit say investment should reach nearly $525 billion in 2030 to enable market balance.

Andrew Freedman
24 hours ago - Energy & Environment

"Don't Look Up" skewers our response to climate change

Cate Blanchett (L), Tyler Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from "Don't Look Up."

"Don't Look Up", the new movie directed by Adam McKay of "The Big Short" fame, is the most ambitious, acerbic and powerful climate change and media satire ever made.

Why it matters: Pop culture depictions of climate change can start conversations and change minds, potentially clearing the way for more policies to combat the problem, or on the other hand, hardening opposition against cutting emissions.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
13 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The oceans are the next frontier for carbon removal

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The global ocean is emerging as a promising target for carbon removal efforts, according to a new report.

Why it matters: It's now clear that removing and storing carbon dioxide, as well as reducing carbon emissions, will be necessary to avoid the most dangerous effects of climate change.

