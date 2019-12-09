The big picture: Generals, diplomats and other top officials generally describe a war effort without a functional strategy, along with a corresponding PR effort to obscure the dysfunction and hide setbacks.

“We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan — we didn’t know what we were doing. What are we trying to do here? We didn’t have the foggiest notion of what we were undertaking. … If the American people knew the magnitude of this dysfunction. … Who will say this was in vain?”

— Douglas Lute, a retired general and former Afghan war czar for Bush and Obama.

By the numbers:

When George W. Bush said the U.S. would be in Afghanistan until al-Qaeda was “brought to justice,” the timeline he cited was “a month” to a “year or two.”

to a 775,000 U.S. troops have been deployed to Afghanistan, many of them more than once, over 18 years of war. 2,300 died while 20,589 were wounded .

have been deployed to Afghanistan, many of them more than once, over of war. while . $934 billion to $978 billion was spent by the Pentagon and USAID in Afghanistan, with more spent by the CIA and other agencies.

by the Pentagon and USAID in Afghanistan, with more spent by the CIA and other agencies. $133 billion went into developing Afghanistan, exceeding the cost of the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe (adjusted for inflation).

went into developing Afghanistan, exceeding the cost of the Marshall Plan to rebuild Europe (adjusted for inflation). Opium production is spiking despite $8 billion spent to fight it. Afghanistan now contributes 82% of the world’s supply.

spent to fight it. Afghanistan now contributes of the world’s supply. Just 35% of Americans think the war effort “mostly succeeded,” while 49% think it “mostly failed,” per Pew.

think the war effort “mostly succeeded,” while per Pew. 13,000 troops remain in Afghanistan.

The interviews reviewed by the Post were conducted by the Office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) between 2014-2018. The subjects didn't expect them to become public.

Key takeaways:

Billions distributed to build up Afghanistan's economy created a political "kleptocracy" that has destroyed trust in the government and will plague Afghanistan for years to come.

The Afghan security forces trained by the U.S. to keep the peace as the U.S. pulls back are described as "incompetent, unmotivated and rife with deserters," per the Post.

There was political pressure to make U.S. initiatives like the Obama administration's troop surge look successful "despite hard evidence to the contrary."

The bottom line: So much of what the U.S. has attempted in Afghanistan has failed, and so much effort was made to keep the American people from knowing it.

