ACT announces students will be permitted to retake individual test sections

Officials who create the ACT college-entry exam announced Tuesday that beginning in September 2020, students who have taken the exam once will be able to retake sections individually instead of again participating in the full 3-hour test.

The big picture: Universities have increasingly been offering students more choice in how to apply for college, including test-optional and digital applications, in order to bring in a more diverse pool. Testing creators like the ACT and College Board's SAT have endorsed alternative ways for applicants to be evaluated in order to adapt to students' needs.