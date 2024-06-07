Share on email (opens in new window)

Exclusive: The League of Conservation Voters is launching a $2.6 million digital ad buy that promotes President Biden's Arctic anti-drilling efforts to young audiences. Why it matters: Young voters were a key part of Biden's 2020 coalition, but some progressives have expressed misgivings about key elements of Biden's record — including approval of ConocoPhillips' Willow oil project in Alaska, and the White House's posture on Israel.

LCV points to polling that shows a lack of awareness about Biden's climate efforts.

With the general election expected to be tight and hard-fought, the incumbent needs all the support he can get.

State of play: The ads out today appear in four swing states — Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — plus Delaware and D.C.

The 30-second spots touting Arctic protection are running as non-skippable ads on YouTube, as well as streaming platforms like Hulu and Amazon Prime.

In one ad called "Natural Wonders," a narrator says "oil and gas drilling would devastate this fragile habitat and its wildlife," and thanks Biden for "historic protection."

Catch up quick: LCV points to Biden's April decision to protect 13 million acres of Alaskan arctic acres, including an outright ban on new oil and gas leases on 10.6 million acres.

"Not enough people know just how much President Biden has already done to stand up to Big Oil by taking action to lower costs and protect these special areas in the Arctic from oil and gas drilling," Pete Maysmith, LCV's senior VP of campaigns, in a statement.

The LCV spots are part of a much wider climate movement ad push ahead of November's election.

The other side: Industry groups and Republicans say Arctic development can be done safely.

Critics say Biden is closing off too much future production, and threatening U.S. energy security.

His new Arctic protections announced in April also drew a rebuke from Alaska Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola.

The bottom line: Energy is emerging as a major campaign battleground, with presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump vowing to unwind various Biden fossil fuel policies.