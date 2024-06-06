Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's (D) 11th-hour decision to slam the brakes on congestion pricing in Manhattan is a national climate story.
Why it matters: Policies that explicitly impose costs on consumers face huge political hurdles, especially as frustration mounts over inflation.
Driving the news: Hochul halted plans to charge vehicles $15 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours, citing burdens on working- and middle-class households.
Thought bubble: Hochul cited specific circumstances, noting the plan was hatched pre-COVID, when office work still ruled and tourism was at record highs.
The bottom line: It's no coincidence that the largest-ever U.S. climate policy, President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rests largely on tax incentives instead of fees.