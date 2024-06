The Israel-Hamas war has triggered new cycles of violence beyond the borders of Gaza, drawing global attention to the network of Iranian-backed militias that wield influence — and arms — across the Middle East.

Why it matters: More than 35,000 Palestinians and about 1,200 Israelis have been killed since Oct. 7. Escalation into a full-scale regional war would bring immense human suffering and be catastrophic to the Biden administration's diplomatic and national security goals.