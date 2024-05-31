Saudi Aramco's $12B stock move reveals kingdom's economic plans — and struggles

Share on email (opens in new window)

Saudi Aramco's plan to sell more shares in the state oil giant is a window into the kingdom's wider economic plans — and struggles. The big picture: Aramco — which sort of went public in 2019 but remains state-controlled — on Thursday announced what could be a $12 billion offering on Sunday.

Why it matters: The latest stock floatation can't be untethered from the kingdom's struggling economic diversification plans, Rice University's Jim Krane, a Middle East energy analyst, tells Axios.

Between the lines: "The Saudis have had a tough time persuading foreign investors to back their Vision 2030 gigaprojects," he said via email.

"Despite numerous flashy project launches, non-Saudis are skeptical that these projects will be built as advertised and earn profits," he added, citing scaled-back plans for NEOM, a futuristic, high-tech industrial city.

Krane says this need to self-fund these projects helps explain their hawkish stance on oil prices.

What we're watching: How much the stock sale brings in to the company that pays significant dividends — $98B last year — but faces an unpredictable market too.