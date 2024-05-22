Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios
This week's Group of Seven finance ministers meeting may reveal hints about new U.S. and European efforts to counter Chinese strength in climate tech markets.
Why it matters: Officials on both sides of the Atlantic hope to pair carbon cutting with stronger domestic and allied supply chains for solar equipment, electric vehicles, batteries, and more.
Driving the news: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday said Chinese overproduction "poses a threat to the development of clean energy industries around the world."
Catch up quick: The G7 meeting comes a week after Biden officials unveiled new tariffs meant to keep Chinese EVs from making U.S. inroads, among other things.
The intrigue: "German officials are wary of pressing penalties that might incite Beijing to shut out German carmakers such as BMW and Volkswagen," the NYT notes.
What's next: The G7 finance ministers' meeting opens later this week. We'll be watching the multiday event for a joint statement with hints of new steps.