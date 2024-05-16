🏃🏽‍♀️Catch up quick on tech finance

Skip to main content
May 16, 2024 - Energy & Environment

🛫 CNX Resources and KeyState Energy hope to build a major hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel plant on Pittsburgh International Airport property — but there's a big asterisk.

  • State of play: They announced a letter of intent to "advance" the $1.5 billion project but caution it depends on how the Treasury Department structures hydrogen tax credits in the 2022 climate law.
  • Why it matters: It underscores the high stakes of Treasury's looming decisions. Axios Pro's Jael Holzman recently reported that Fortescue's projects are in doubt, absent changes in renewables provisions in Treasury's draft plan.
  • What we're watching: CNX and KeyState are watching if the implementing rule "enables a pathway" for using "ultra-low carbon intensity fugitive coal mine methane" as a hydrogen feedstock. AP has more.

💵 Via the Financial Times, "Calpers, the US's biggest public pension plan, will pour more than $25bn into green-related private market investments, in one of the largest commitments by a major fund to unlisted climate assets."

