May 15, 2024 - Energy & Environment

Barge crashes into bridge in Galveston, Texas, causing oil spill

An image of a section of bridge and the water with an oil spill

A barge hit a bridge in Galveston, Texas, on May 15. Photo: City of Galveston

A barge collided with a bridge in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday morning, causing an oil spill into a Gulf Coast bay.

The big picture: No immediate injuries were reported, while traffic to one of the islands is temporarily halted, per local authorities.

  • A section of railroad tracks across the bridge fell on to the barge, according to local news reports.
  • It was unknown as of Wednesday afternoon how much of the 30,000 gallons had leaked from the barge owned by Martin Petroleum.
  • A tugboat backing out of Texas International Terminals lost control of two barges it was pushing because of an intense current and high tide, the AP reported.

Context: The Pelican Island Bridge connects Pelican and Galveston islands.

  • Texas A&M Galveston is located on Pelican Island, which is currently inaccessible to car traffic.

What's next: "The U.S. Coast Guard is responding and will determine the extent of the spill, as well as initiate the containment and cleanup processes," per the City of Galveston.

  • The bridge will remain closed until it is deemed safe for use.

Flashback: Six construction crew members were killed in a March accident when a cargo ship hit Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

  • The Port of Baltimore is one of the busiest in the U.S.

