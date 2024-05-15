Barge crashes into bridge in Galveston, Texas, causing oil spill

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A barge hit a bridge in Galveston, Texas, on May 15. Photo: City of Galveston

A barge collided with a bridge in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday morning, causing an oil spill into a Gulf Coast bay. The big picture: No immediate injuries were reported, while traffic to one of the islands is temporarily halted, per local authorities.

A section of railroad tracks across the bridge fell on to the barge, according to local news reports.

It was unknown as of Wednesday afternoon how much of the 30,000 gallons had leaked from the barge owned by Martin Petroleum.

A tugboat backing out of Texas International Terminals lost control of two barges it was pushing because of an intense current and high tide, the AP reported.

Context: The Pelican Island Bridge connects Pelican and Galveston islands.

Texas A&M Galveston is located on Pelican Island, which is currently inaccessible to car traffic.

What's next: "The U.S. Coast Guard is responding and will determine the extent of the spill, as well as initiate the containment and cleanup processes," per the City of Galveston.

The bridge will remain closed until it is deemed safe for use.

Flashback: Six construction crew members were killed in a March accident when a cargo ship hit Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The Port of Baltimore is one of the busiest in the U.S.

Go deeper: America's bridge safety surprise: They're getting better