Barge crashes into bridge in Galveston, Texas, causing oil spill

A barge hit a bridge in Galveston, Texas, on May 15. Photo: City of Galveston
A barge collided with a bridge in Galveston, Texas, on Wednesday morning, causing an oil spill into a Gulf Coast bay.
The big picture: No immediate injuries were reported, while traffic to one of the islands is temporarily halted, per local authorities.
Context: The Pelican Island Bridge connects Pelican and Galveston islands.
What's next: "The U.S. Coast Guard is responding and will determine the extent of the spill, as well as initiate the containment and cleanup processes," per the City of Galveston.
Flashback: Six construction crew members were killed in a March accident when a cargo ship hit Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.
