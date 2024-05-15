Share on email (opens in new window)

President Biden's new tariffs on Chinese tech are just one move in an intricate struggle over trade in low-carbon energy equipment and inputs. Why it matters: More fights loom as the White House looks to protect domestic manufacturers and court votes.

Catch up quick: On Tuesday, the White House announced 100% tariffs on Chinese EVs to keep them out of the U.S.

Biden also raised penalties on a range of key imports that include solar cells, batteries, and critical minerals.

What we're watching: Policy toward Chinese goods that do (or may) arrive through other countries.

On solar cells, domestic manufacturers are petitioning U.S. officials to slap new tariffs on low-cost, Chinese-linked exports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

are petitioning U.S. officials to slap new tariffs on low-cost, Chinese-linked exports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam. That's important because, as S&P Global Commodity Insights and others note, direct Chinese cell exports to the U.S. are very small.

But U.S. project developers are very worried about anti-dumping and countervailing duty petitions the manufacturing coalition filed last month. A preliminary hearing happens today.

On EVs, one big question is whether Chinese players like BYD might open plants in Mexico or other nations to access the U.S. market.

Biden officials hinted at countermeasures but offered little detail. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, fielding a question about Mexico yesterday, said this requires a "separate pathway" and to "stay tuned."

A USTR spokesperson said the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement has "several provisions for addressing unfair subsidies and non-market trading practices," and the U.S. has "a variety of trade tools" at its disposal.

Friction point: Biden would need new legislation to truly thwart EVs from Mexico or elsewhere, Capital Alpha Partners' James Lucier argued in a note.

The bottom line: ClearView Energy Partners stressed the "political underpinnings" of Tuesday's moves.