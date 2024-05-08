Axios Event: Small businesses face increased cybersecurity threat landscape

SAN FRANCISCO – Cybersecurity threats are increasingly targeting a wider range of vulnerable entities that span across industries and vary in size, and some are much better positioned to respond than others.

Why it matters: Small and medium-sized companies who aren't able to dedicate funding and staff to focus on cybersecurity face a much more severe cyber threat landscape than larger businesses with more resources do.

Axios cybersecurity reporter Sam Sabin and chief technology correspondent Ina Fried moderated this roundtable discussion event, which was sponsored by At-Bay.

What they're saying: "I think that these types of threats are now, it's asymmetric warfare, so it's not just targeting governments, it's not just targeting government institutions, and I don't think that we are necessarily super well-equipped to be able to respond to that in a meaningful way," said Alethea CEO and founder Lisa Kaplan.

"I think that a lot of times what's happening is the adversary has gotten better at exploiting the fault lines that exist between private sector, government, [and] civil society," Kaplan continued.

Akamai chief security officer Boaz Gelbord said cybersecurity challenges for small and medium-sized companies are only getting worse because many of them don't have staff or resources to monitor and fend off threats.