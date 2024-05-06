Share on email (opens in new window)

New data on Chinese "clean" energy dominance highlights the stakes as climate diplomats from the world's two largest economies are set to face off. Why it matters: Biden aides fear China's export of cheap solar, electric vehicles, and more could blunt the economic impact of U.S. climate policies.

The latest: The International Energy Agency just dropped a report on solar PV, wind, batteries, hydrogen electrolyzers, and heat pumps.

Last year, manufacturing investment rose over 70% to roughly $200 billion.

The on-the-ground impact is apparent — around 40% of this spending is on plants slated to come online this year, the agency notes.

Clean manufacturing accounted for 4% of global GDP growth and almost 10% of investment growth.

The intrigue: China remains the preeminent force, though its lead slipped last year.

It accounted for three-fourths of 2023's investment, down from 85% in 2022, as the U.S. and Europe made "significant inroads."

China is by far the cheapest place to build, which costs the U.S. and Europe an average 70%-130% more per unit of output capacity.

The U.S. is competitive with China on electricity costs and more attractive on gas, but labor is far costlier.

State of play: U.S. manufacturing is growing, aided by the 2022 climate law.

However, Biden officials like Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen bristle at subsidized Chinese products flooding markets — and are weighing new trade actions.

John Podesta, the top U.S. climate diplomat, recently said China's "non-market" practices have "distorted" clean tech markets.

Catch up quick: Liu Zhenmin, China's climate envoy, last week criticized U.S. and EU efforts to stem his nation's dominance.

Low-cost Chinese materials help speed the energy transition, he told Bloomberg.

What we're watching: Podesta and Liu are slated to meet in D.C. later this month.